RNC chairwoman: Keeping majority in House 'going to be tough' for GOP

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday said she is hopeful that her party will hold the majority in the Senate, but acknowledged that Democrats could take back the House.

McDaniel told Fox News' Harris Faulkner in a TV interview that the House is "going to be tough" to win for Republicans, thanks to redistricting and dozens of retirements.

"We'll watch Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania," she said. "We — with the redistricting there from the Supreme Court, we are going to have a tough time holding on to some of their seats there, absolutely. And the 44 retirements in the House has put a lot of seats at risk too. So the House is going to be tough."

On the Senate side, she said races in Indiana, North Dakota, Tennessee and Missouri will be crucial to Republicans holding a majority.

She said she plans to watch returns come in tonight at the White House with President Trump.