Robert Durst murder trial delayed

The murder trial of real estate scion Robert Durst will be delayed until next month because of concerns over coronavirus, California court officials said Sunday.

In a statement, Los Angeles County Superior Court said jurors in the case should return on April 6.

Durst, 76, was charged with one count of murder in the 2000 death of his close friend, Susan Berman.

Berman was found lying face down in her Los Angeles home with a gun shot wound to the back of her head. Durst, who was the subject of the HBO series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," has maintained his innocence.