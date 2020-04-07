At one California beach, police have 'zero tolerance' for stay-at-home violations Few spots personify laid-back Southern California more than the picturesque coastal city of Manhattan Beach. But faster than you can say "tasty waves,” police in this beach burgh of 35,000 have descended on the sand and surrounding streets for "zero tolerance" enforcement of the "safer at home" order, now in its third week. Other locales, like the city of Los Angeles, have leaned more toward educating violators. But as some have continued to head to the sand, Manhattan Beach is cracking down. A week ago, one surfer received a $1,000 citation for repeatedly ignoring warnings to stay out of the water. Manhattan Beach police issued 129 citations this past weekend and shut down four construction projects. Share this -







Wisconsin votes as national guard called out, many polling places shuttered Wisconsin's primary election will go on as planned Tuesday despite the state's stay-at-home order and a day after two courts ruled that the election couldn't be postponed. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET for voters to cast ballots in person, though according to the state's elections commission, voters' designated polling places may have changed because of poll worker shortages. Wisconsin's chief elections official, Meagan Wolfe, said in a statement Monday that voters who show up to the polls Tuesday should "be careful and patient" as social distancing procedures will be implemented at each site. The state is also recommending that voters wash their hands before heading to their polling place and wash or sanitize their hands when they arrive at the location before they vote. Read the fully story here.







Paris bans outdoor exercise during the day A man jogs on a bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday. Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images Municipal authorities in Paris have banned residents from doing exercise outdoors between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. hours to ensure fewer people are on the streets in the French capital as it tries to contain the coronavirus epidemic. The city, in coordination with the local police force, said Parisians won't be allowed to engage in any outdoor sport activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time. The new measure, which starts on Wednesday, applies to Paris only. France has been in lockdown since March 17 to stem the spread of the virus. The measures have been extended until April 15, and are likely to be extended again.







U.S. reports 1,200 coronavirus deaths in one day as China lifts lockdown Fire department EMTs walk past a man in a hazmat suit outside of the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx borough of New York City on Monday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images At the start of what is expected to be the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the White House tried to offer some hope that measures to contain the spread were working. The virus killed 1,264 over 24 hours in the U.S. as of 2:05 am ET on Tuesday, according to NBC New's tracker. A total of 10,906 have been recorded killed by COVID-19. Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new death was reported, and the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where the new virus was first identified, prepared for lockdown measures to be lifted. Read the full story here.







Japan declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases rise Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on Tuesday a month-long state of emergency following a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases. However, Abe said that the emergency measures would not involve "locking down" like "cities overseas" and that "public transportation and other vital socio-economic services will be sustained as much as possible." Abe added that people will still be allowed to exercise outdoors. The state of emergency will allow the heads of six designated prefectures and Tokyo to do more to reinforce calls for social distancing. On Monday, the chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, an independent body representing the city's doctors, had said the capital was in a "critical situation."







Russia re-opens border to allow in residents stranded abroad The Russian government has lifted a ban on charter flights that unexpectedly stranded several hundred Russian citizens and residents in foreign countries on April 3 as they attempted to return home, including at least 50 in New York and up to 600 in Japan. Flights are now being organized by Russian airlines to retrieve tourists stuck in foreign countries. But it isn't clear that everyone will make it home. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov wrote on Facebook on April 6 that there are too few Russians asking for evacuation to justify the cost of a charter back to Moscow. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on April 7 told citizens that Russian airline Aeroflot was seeking clearance to run a flight to New York later the same day. The flight was originally scheduled for April 3, but was cancelled on the tarmac.







Author J.K. Rowling says she's 'fully recovered' from COVID-19 symptoms Author J.K. Rowling said on Twitter on Monday that she had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms but was now "fully recovered," adding that she had not been officially tested. She shared a video put together by a hospital outlining helpful breathing techniques to relieve respiratory symptoms, saying that she had found it useful. The "Harry Potter" author urged fans to stay home and safe during the outbreak. Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020







Israel announces complete nationwide lockdown over Passover holiday The Israeli government is imposing a complete nationwide lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu announced in a televised address to the nation on Monday. The lockdown coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday in which families typically gather together for a traditional dinner called the seder. "We cannot become complacent. We are moving forward with preparations for the scenarios regarding the exit from the crisis," Netanyahu said, adding that "there is a real possibility that if the positive trends" continue, Israel could gradually exit the lockdown after Passover.






