Roche wins U.S. nod for COVID-19 antibody test, aims to boost output Roche has won emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for an antibody test to determine whether people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said. Thomas Schinecker, Roche's head of diagnostics, said the company aims to more than double production of tests from about 50 million a month to significantly more than 100 million a month by the end of the year. Governments, businesses and individuals are seeking such blood tests to learn who may have had the disease, who may have some immunity and to potentially craft strategies to help end national lockdowns. Read the full story.







37 London transit workers die from coronavirus Thirty seven London transit workers have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the city's transit authority confirmed Monday. Thirty of the workers who have died were bus drivers, and four worked for the Tube or rail, Transport for London said. In recent weeks, TFL banned passengers from boarding buses via the front door to better protect drivers from proximity to passengers.







South Carolina woman charged on two counts after licking incident at grocery store A woman suspected of picking up goods in a grocery store after licking her hands and touching her face has been arrested in Sumter, South Carolina. Police located and arrested 38-year-old Shenir Gibson Holliday in a parking lot on Saturday after officers reviewed surveillance camera footage showing her licking her hands and touching her face before handling products in a supermarket. They were also able to link her to a previous incident at another store in the town. Holliday is in custody and waiting to be tested for COVID-19. She is charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering, Sumter Police said in a statement on Facebook.







Millions return to work as Italy eases eight-week coronavirus lockdown People returning to work come out of Rome's San Giovanni metro station on Monday. Cecilia Fabiano / AP Italy is turning "a new page" as it gradually eases out of Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown, the country's prime minister said, as some 4 million Italian workers went back to work Monday. "The risks of having more infections are numerous, but we will be able to avoid them with responsibility," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians in a video address on his Facebook page. "As never before, the future of the country is in your hands." Relatives will also be allowed to meet up while parks, some industries and construction sites open for the first time in eight weeks.







Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency to May 31 Japan extended its state of emergency until May 31, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Monday. "Currently there are still significant number of new infections and the decrease in the number of cases is still not at adequate levels," the prime minister said at a coronavirus task force meeting. "The view of experts is that we need to continue the current measures that are in place." Prime Minister Abe said the infection rates and impact on the healthcare system will be reassessed on May 14. He said if it seems possible he would lift the state of emergency in some areas before the end date. Japan has recorded 510 deaths from the virus and more than 15,000 infections.







NRA cutting staff and salaries Wayne LaPierre, NRA executive vice president and CEO, in February. AP The National Rifle Association has laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising, membership and shooting events that normally would be key to rallying its base in an election year. The coronavirus pandemic has upended the gun-rights organization during what should be heady times for the group, in the middle of presidential election and with gun owners riled up over what they see as an effort by authorities to trample on their Second Amendment rights. The NRA, which boasts about 5 million members, in recent weeks laid off or furloughed dozens of employees, imposed a four-day workweek for some employees and cut salaries across the board, including for CEO Wayne LaPierre. The financial issues, combined with the cancellation of fundraisers and the national convention, which would have surely drawn a visit from President Donald Trump, have complicated its ability to influence the 2020 election.






