Rocio Guillen

Guillen, 40, had recently given birth to her fourth child and was engaged to be married when she died, NBC Los Angeles reported. Her son, Marcus Guillen, said that he immediately texted his mother’s fiancé, Jaksha, who replied to say his mother had been shot in the leg.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Marcus found out his mother had died. He said that he felt angry that his mother, who had overcome paralysis while pregnant with his younger brother, could not have survived the shooting.

“She was a fighter, a great mother,” he told the outlet.