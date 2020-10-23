'Rocket' the vote

Muhlenberg poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 points among likely voters in Pennsylvania Biden holds a 7 percentage point lead over Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Friday morning. Biden leads with 51 percent of likely voters in the state, while Trump lags behind him at 44 percent, the poll found. Trump won Pennsylvania in the 2016 presidential race by less than one percentage point, scoring roughly 48.2 percent of the vote. The president is keen to repeat his victory in the Keystone State, but he could face an uphill battle as a majority of likely voters there — 51 percent, according to the poll — believe he does not deserve reelection. However, the poll found that Trump's supporters are more likely to say they are enthusiastic about voting for the president (79 percent), compared to Pennsylvanians who said they planned to vote for the former vice president (51 percent). Share this -







ANALYSIS: At final debate, Biden shows Trump what it means to be a politician Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images In the final two weeks before Election Day, President Donald Trump is placing an awfully big bet on the premise that casting his opponent as an insider has the same value it did four years ago. He repeatedly hurled the "politician" charge at Democratic nominee Joe Biden in their final debate Thursday night. Biden's entire campaign is a celebration of the virtues of old-school politics. "We should be talking about your families, but that's the last thing he wants to talk about," Biden said from the debate stage here at Belmont University. It was, as Trump noted, the pivot of a practiced politician away from personal invective and toward the public's needs. "I ran because of you," an agitated Trump said. "I'm looking at you now, you're a politician." Read the full analysis.







Pence casts his in-person early vote in Indiana INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence voted early in-person at the Marion County Clerk's office Friday morning. Wearing dark blue face masks and carrying their ballots, they both approached the ballot box and then one at a time dropped their ballots into the slot and flashed a thumbs up and waved to the cameras. Watch: Vice President Pence, Karen Pence vote early in Indianapolis Oct. 23, 2020 00:45 "Great honor," Pence told reporters after casting his vote. "And great to be back home again. It really is." The choice by Pence to vote early in-person breaks with past patterns of how Pence has voted and comes after President Donald Trump has for months cast doubt on voting options ahead of Election Day, particularly mail-in voting. President Trump confirmed to reporters Thursday night that he too will be voting early in-person while in Florida this weekend, a break from his own past history of voting absentee by mail. "President Trump and I want to make it easy to vote but hard to cheat," Pence said to a local Ohio news station earlier this week. "The principle of one person, one vote is literally at the center of our democracy and President Trump and I and our team are absolutely committed to protecting the integrity of the vote of every single person." Speaking in a local interview in Wisconsin following campaign events last month, Pence was asked directly whether he would accept the results of the election. "President Trump and I believe we're gonna win this election," Pence said. "But we will accept free and fair election results. No doubt about it."







FIRST READ: Final Trump-Biden debate finally provides clarity on the issues Jim Bourg / Pool via Getty Images Fewer insults. Fewer interruptions. And a lot less name-calling. Unlike the first presidential debate, last night's second — and final — showdown perfectly distilled the presidential candidates' positions on the most important issues, giving voters some important clarity. First Read has more.







Judge tosses Trump challenge to New Jersey mail-in ballots Richard Lynch drops his mail-in ballot into a drop box in Hackensack, N.J., on July 7, 2020. Seth Wenig / AP file A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump's campaign that had sought to stop New Jersey's mail-in ballot program. U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp's opinion was foreshadowed when he rejected the GOP's request for an injunction to stop the program on Oct. 6 and wrote the plaintiffs "fail to establish they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims." In a court filing last month, the campaign alleged the state's ballot procedures violated the Constitution and opened the door to widespread voter fraud, including that ballots mailed after Election Day would still be counted. Shipp wrote Thursday that the fraud claims rest on "highly speculative fear. Read the story.







Debate tracker: The final 2020 presidential debate, by the numbers The first debate, to put it politely, was raucous. The vice presidential debate was placid by comparison, and the second presidential debate was canceled. This debate, which was preceded by chatter about what the effect of a mute button would be, the number of attacks each candidate threw the other's way eclipsed the number of interruptions by more than a 4-to-1 margin. See the rest of the numbers on the debate topics, time spent on each one, the attacks and the interruptions.







4 takeaways from the last presidential debate of 2020 It was probably as normal as things could get this election cycle. After the last faceoff turned into a name-calling shouting match, Thursday night's presidential debate, moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker, resembled a much more traditional matchup and provided one the clearest contrasts yet between President Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, on everything from race to the environment. Here are four key takeaways.






