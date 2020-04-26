Rolling Stones coronavirus lockdown single 'Living in a Ghost Town' hits No. 1 on iTunes The Rolling Stones perform in London on May 22, 2018. Dylan Martinez / Reuters file The Rolling Stones’ new single “Living in a Ghost Town” hit number one on iTunes in more than 20 countries, the band announced on Sunday, as the song becomes an anthem for life during the coronavirus. Mick Jagger, the group's frontman, told Apple Music in an interview on Thursday that the song had been written last year, prior to the lockdown measures implemented during the pandemic, but he adjusted some lyrics before the song's release. “Keith Richards and I both had the idea that we should release it,” Jagger told Apple Music. “But I said, ‘Well I’ve got to rewrite it.’ Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Beto O'Rourke on Trump immigration order: Quarter of hospital workers 'born in another country' O'Rourke: Remember many working in hospitals are immigrants April 26, 2020 03:37 President Donald Trump signing an executive order limiting immigration during the coronavirus pandemic is discussed by Beto O'Rourke, who tells Joy Reid, 'It's really important for us at this moment to remember that a quarter of those who are working in our clinics, in our hospitals right now were born in another country.' Share this -







The Zoom shiva: Jewish funerals and mourning in the age of coronavirus The Satnick family hosts a drive by shiva outside their home in Demarest, N.J. Hal Satnick Jacquelyn Bell had to say goodbye to her mother, JoAnn, over the phone. Joann, who was 73, battled multiple sclerosis most of her adult life, and survived three strokes and bouts of pneumonia. Bell always joked her mom had nine lives. But on March 30, JoAnn died of COVID-19 in a Michigan hospital. As the U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, families are being forced to navigate grief in isolation. For Jewish families like Bell’s, coronavirus has also upended a highly structured process of mourning and burial. Jewish families and clergy are trying to find ways to uphold tradition while keeping loved ones safe. Per Jewish religious law, burial is supposed to happen within 48 hours of death. The funeral service that follows is conducted by a rabbi or cantor and concludes with the shoveling of dirt into the grave by the deceased's loved ones. Read the full story here. Share this -







Governors urge Trump to keep briefings 'fact-based' after disinfectant comments Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces a stay at home order to combat coronavirus on March 23, 2020. Julia Pickett / Michigan Office of the Governor via AP file Governors on Sunday reacted to comments President Donald Trump made last week musing whether injecting disinfectants into the body could cure COVID-19. "I think it's critical that the president of the United States, when people are really scared and in the middle of this worldwide pandemic, that in these press conferences that we really get the facts out there," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told CBS' "Face The Nation." "And unfortunately, some of the messaging has not been great." On "This Week," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said, "when the person with most powerful position on the planet is encouraging people to think about disinfectants, whether it was serious or not, people listen." Read the full story here. Share this -







Africa surpasses 30,000 reported cases There are more than 30,000 reported cases of coronavirus on the continent of Africa, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. More than 9,000 have recovered as of Sunday. Only two African countries have not reported any cases of the disease as of Sunday — the small landlocked kingdom of Lesotho and Comoros, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean. South Africa has the continent’s most COVID-19 cases with 4,361 reported cases, the Africa CDC report showed, followed by three North African countries, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria. #COVID2019 update (9 am EAT 26 April 2020). 52 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 30329 cases, 1374 deaths, and 9106 recoveries pic.twitter.com/O7jGhjB9D7 — Africa CDC (@AfricaCDC) April 26, 2020 Share this -







Arkansas family adopts 2-year-old boy over Zoom Two-year-old Jaden was adopted by an Arkansas family over Zoom video chat. Kimberly Wieneke An Arkansas family adopted their 2-year-old son via a video conferencing service after courts moved hearings online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wieneke family, who resides in Fort Smith, Arkansas, first took in 2-year-old Jaden as a foster child in May 2019. When he was put up for adoption in February, the family jumped at the opportunity to make Jaden a permanent part of their family. “In my heart, I already knew I wanted him,” Kimberly Wieneke told NBC affiliate KNWA. The Wieneke family had big plans for Jaden’s adoption, scheduled for April 16, but the pandemic changed the celebration. The ceremony would now take place online via a Zoom video call. Share this -







New York state sees drop in daily deaths, Cuomo talks reopening strategy Cuomo on reopening: Multi-state coordination is ‘vital’ to downstate New York April 26, 2020 03:43 New York added another 367 people to the coronavirus death for a total of 16,966, not including presumptive deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday. The 367 deaths is a steep drop from the 437 daily deaths reported on Saturday. Cuomo says the amount of new people who have been hospitalized with the virus, another key metric, has also fallen to just above 1,000. He says the reopening plan is for construction and manufacturing business with low risk of spread to open first. Then, in a second phase businesses that are more essential with lower risk will reopen and he says he's asking businesses for ideas on this. Between each phase there will be a two week pause to monitor the effects of those openings. But Cuomo added a caveat, saying there will be no attractions or openings that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area. Share this -







'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible': Governors slam McConnell over bankruptcy comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves Capitol Hill on April 16, 2020. Tom Brenner / Reuters file Governors on Sunday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for saying this week he would prefer states to be able to declare bankruptcy rather than provide hundreds of billions in relief as state and local government revenue dries up. On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called McConnell's suggestion "outrageous" and "incredibly dangerous." She doesn't "think that the vast majority of governors in this country, Republican and Democratic, would agree with him." Also on "This Week," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and co-chair of the National Governors Association, said he thought McConnell "probably would regret making that comment the other day." Read the full story here. Share this -





