'Roma' earns best foreign-language film prize on road to (presumed) Oscar glory

It's a good thing for Christian Bale that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was voting, and not Republicans.

The Welsh-born thespian won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" and accepting the award, he made clear where he stands on the real-life subject.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," said Bale, 44.

