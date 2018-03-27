Romney: I'm more of an immigration 'hawk' than Trump

Mitt Romney on Monday said he is “more of a hawk” on immigration than President Trump and the children of undocumented immigrants should not be allowed to stay in the country legally.

The comments came as the 2012 Republican presidential nominee turned 2018 Senate candidate defended his conservative credentials in front of a crowd of Republican voters in Utah worried he was too moderate to earn their votes.

“For instance, I’m a deficit hawk,” Romney said while taking questions at the town hall in Provo, according to the Daily Herald. “That makes me more conservative than a lot of Republicans and a lot of Democrats. I’m also more of a hawk on immigration than even the president. My view was these DACA kids shouldn’t all be allowed to stay in the country legally.”

The Trump administration announced last year the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA], the Obama-era program that allowed many young people brought to the country illegally as children to stay. A Trump proposal to continue the program with $25 billion in border wall funding failed to pass Congress.

Romney, who frequently fought back attacks on his conservative bona fides during the Republican presidential primary, said Monday he is against granting a pathway to citizenship for the 1.8 million youth who would have been eligible under the Trump plan.

"I was more conservative than others in my party. Now I will accept the president’s view on this, but for me, I draw the line and say, those who’ve come illegally should not be given a special path to citizenship," Romney said.