Romney is 'trying to give cover to other Republicans' with impeachment trial stance

What to expect from Trump's defense team today What's today's overriding headline? The Bolton book. You saw the president's tweet-denials overnight and this morning of the allegations Bolton reportedly makes. Pompeo, Mulvaney and Barr all mentioned as well. Hill team will have best guidance on what they're hearing from Senate Republicans on whether this will be a game-changer for the impeachment trial witness vote, but the White House is keeping a close eye. What to expect from defense team today The "big guns," so to speak, and the argument that the president's conduct did not rise to the constitutional level of removal. This will be Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz's areas of presentation, among others. You will likely hear more about the Bidens. And it'll go longer than Saturday's short session, though TBD on whether the defense team will choose to finish up Tuesday or not. Meanwhile, at the White House ... The president is meeting with both Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz (separately!) today, with his Middle East peace plan on the agenda.







Romney says 'increasingly likely' GOP senators will support witnesses at Trump trial after Bolton revelations Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday it's "increasingly likely" that there will be enough Republicans to vote in favor of calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's Senate trial in the wake of the major revelations from a soon-to-be released book from former national security adviser John Bolton. At least four Republicans would need to vote alongside all Democratic senators in order to secure new testimony. Romney, Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., are considered to be most likely Republicans to vote in favor of witnesses. Other Republicans cast doubt on the bombshell report that Bolton alleges in his book that Trump directly linked the withheld Ukrainian military aid and his push for investigations into Democrats. And they also said that if the Senate now votes to hear from witnesses such as Bolton, senators better allow for Trump's preferred witnesses to be called to testify as well. Read the full story.







Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he 'NEVER' linked Biden investigation, Ukraine aid President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that he "NEVER" told former national security adviser John Bolton that the hold on nearly $400 million in military aid was tied to investigations of Democrats after it was reported Bolton insisted as much in an upcoming book. "I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens," Trump wrote. "In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book." "The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify," Trump added, though the House asked but did not subpoena Bolton for testimony. "It is up to them, not up to the Senate!" According to a manuscript of Bolton's book, obtained by The New York Times and not seen by NBC News, Trump told Bolton in August that nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine would not be released until it provided all of the information it had in connection to the investigations of Democrats that the president sought. One month earlier, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Democrats. Read the full story.







Democrats demand Bolton testify after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe Democrats stepped up their calls Sunday night for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after an explosive report alleged that in his unpublished book, he said Trump personally tied aid for Ukraine to an investigation of the Bidens — an account that conflicts with the president's. "John Bolton has the evidence," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted. According to the manuscript, as reported by The New York Times on Sunday night, Trump told Bolton that nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine would not be released until it offered assistance with investigations of Democratic targets, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. NBC News has not seen a copy of the manuscript or verified the report, which cited multiple sources familiar with Bolton's account. Read the full story.






