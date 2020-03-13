Roundup of coronavirus coverage Why wearing a face mask is encouraged in Asia, but shunned in the U.S. [Time] For seniors, the college season's sudden end is a uniquely brutal heartbreak [Sports Illustrated] 'It's corona time': TikTok helps teens cope with the coronavirus pandemic [The Guardian] The tickets home were $5,000. They paid it. [The New York Times] Share this -







NBA games on hold for at least 30 days The National Basketball Association said Thursday that games will be on hold for at least 30 days. "We intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a letter to fans posted online The suspension was announced after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020







American Airlines to reduce, suspend some flights American Airlines will reduce international capacity this summer in response to customer demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said Thursday. It is also suspending some flights from some U.S. airports to Europe. The changes will reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34 percent, the airline said. The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said Wednesday that travel would be restricted from most of Europe for 30 days, although there are exceptions. The airline will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for up to seven days to give people a chance to return home. But flights between Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia, and Raleigh/Durham, also in North Carolina, to some European destinations would be suspended.







PGA cancels Players Championship It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020







Alaska identifies first case Officials in Alaska have identified the state's first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 and said that the person is a foreign national "transiting through" the state. "It was just a matter of time" before Alaska saw its first case, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at a press conference. The positive test will be sent to the CDC for confirmation. The person knew about coronavirus and had been self-monitoring, and as soon as he developed symptoms he notified officials, Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer of Alaska, said. He self-isolated the entire time.







Wife of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for COVID-19, the official said in a statement Thursday night. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is in isolation with mild symptoms but is feeling well, the statement said. The prime minister will remain in isolation for 14 days. He will not be tested because he is not showing symptoms, according to the statement. Trudeau plans to address Canadians Friday.






