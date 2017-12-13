Roy Moore won't concede, tells supporters 'it's not over'

Roy Moore refused to acknowledge defeat Tuesday night despite his opponent Doug Jones being declared the apparent winner. According to NBC News, Jones is up some 20,000 votes with 99 percent of votes counted.

“When the vote is this close, it’s not over,” Moore told supporters at his election night rally. “Part of the problem with this campaign is that we’ve been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. We’ve been put in a hole."

He concluded: "Let this process play out.”