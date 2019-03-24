Rubio on North Korean sanctions confusion: 'I've never seen that before'

WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio expressed confusion about the White House's handling of recent sanctions with North Korea, reiterating he's "skeptical" that America can strike a deal to convince the dictatorship to abandon its nuclear quest.

On Friday, when President Trump announced the withdrawal of new "large scale" sanctions on North Korea on Twitter, it appeared he was referencing sanctions on shipping that had just been announced the day before. But hours later, both a U.S. official and a person familiar with the situation told NBC News that Trump's tweets were referring to new sanctions yet to be announced.

During an interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Rubio raised some concern about the muddled message.

"I've never seen that before from this or any administration," he said.

"Something happened between the time it was announced and the time that the president put out that statement. I don't know the answer, to be honest. I don't know why he would do that or why it happened the way it did. It's unusual. It's never happened before."

Rubio went on to argue that while he would "love for Kim Jong Un to give up his weapons" and that he doesn't fault Trump for trying to get North Korea to denuclearize, that he's "skeptical."

"This is a young dictator who has to figure out how to hold onto power," he said.

"So, I'm not skeptical because I want it to fail. I'm skeptical because I believe it will fail."