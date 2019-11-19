Rudy emerges, again, as key figure Both Morrison and Volker are painting a picture in their testimony of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, being far and away the most influential figure in the president’s orbit when it came to Ukraine policy. Volker testified that Giuliani was providing Trump a “negative narrative” — one “fueled by accusations from Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general” — about Ukraine that wasn’t taken seriously by several other advisers. Volker also said that when Trump told him to “talk to Rudy,” he didn’t interpret that as an order by Trump. “I didn’t take it as an instruction,” he said. “I took it as just part of the dialogue.” Volker, however, said he did eventually connect Giuliani with Andrey Yermak, a senior aide to Zelenskiy, and the two discussed a need for the Ukrainian government to release a public anti-corruption statement. Volker: I didn’t take ‘talk to Rudy’ as instruction 02:32 Share this -







Morrison says he had a 'sinking feeling' about the Ukrainian aid Morrison testified that his ''sinking feeling" was tied to his concern that the fiscal year funds allocated by Congress would expire at the end of September and officials would have to go back to lawmakers and explain why. He said it was not exactly tied to his concerns about the phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. But he said then-national security adviser John Bolton told him to go "tell the lawyers" — adding that he was not sure why Bolton told him that.







ANALYSIS: Dem lawyer guides testimony blowing holes in GOP narratives Democratic staff lawyer Daniel Goldman is calmly driving a wedge between the witnesses and Trump, allowing Volker and Morrison to distance themselves — willingly or unwillingly — from the effort to investigate Biden. In particular, after amending his earlier testimony, Volker explained that he did not see investigating Burisma and investigating Biden as one and the same until he saw a transcript of the president's call with Zelenskiy much later. He said he thought "there was a way to thread the needle" between the two, but "for them, it was synonymous." Goldman's questioning led Morrison to describe a parallel policy process in which Sondland spoke directly with Trump — who has said that he barely knows Sondland — and that he repeatedly checked up on Sondland's claims that he had spoken with Trump and found those claims to be true. "I was concerned" about Sondland connecting aid to investigations, Morrison said. Combined, the testimony provided by these two witnesses is deeply damaging to the narrative that Sondland and Giuliani were operating outside the president's knowledge and the case that the aid was not withheld as leverage to produce a public statement regarding investigations.







Pence aide Kellogg says he 'heard nothing wrong or improper' on July call New statement from Pence NSA Keith Kellogg, who was on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy: "I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns." pic.twitter.com/PyksPkmC2z — Monica Alba (@albamonica) November 19, 2019







Morrison: July 25 call confirmed back-channel diplomacy Morrison testified that when he heard Trump request an investigation into Burisma and the Bidens in the July 25 call, it "confirmed" something he'd already been warned about by his predecessor, Fiona Hill, in their handoff meetings. "She mentioned the traditional […] process and the parallel process, and in the context of discussing the parallel process, she mentioned issues like Burisma, which were noteworthy to me at the time because I had never heard of them before," he said. "Upon hearing them in the call, it wound up confirming, OK, there's something here." The concept of diplomatic back channel has been a major theme during the impeachment proceedings. Morrison said Hill told him the parallel process included Gordon Sondland and Rudy Giuliani. Morrison on backchannel diplomacy: Ukraine call confirmed 'there's something here' 01:50







Morrison calls handling of July 25 transcript was an 'administrative error' Morrison was asked by Goldman about the highly unusual effort to "lock down" the transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and the Ukranian president and said that it was put on the secure server by mistake. "It was an administrative error," he said. In his closed-door testimony, Morrison said, "it was a mistake." The way that the transcript was handled created a lot of consternation among former national security officials and Democrats who saw it as irregular.






