Rural areas keep Buttigieg ahead of Sanders as Iowa results trickle in

Corrected batch of results narrows Buttigieg's lead over Sanders The corrected batch of Iowa caucus results released by the state Democratic Party on Wednesday night slightly narrowed former Mayor Pete Buttigieg's lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. With 86 percent of the results now reported, the candidates remain in the same positions, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the third spot, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., in fifth.







Still no change in candidates' positions with 85 percent of results reported Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained in the lead in the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party on Wednesday afternoon released its second update of the day. With 85 percent of the results now reported, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remained in second place, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The candidates' positions have remained the same since the state Democratic Party released initial results on Tuesday.







After Iowa 'gut punch,' Biden sharpens criticism of Sanders and Buttigieg After taking what he called a "gut punch" in the Iowa caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden is taking a new approach in the final days leading up to the New Hampshire primary, calling out his opponents directly to argue that they are unqualified to be the Democratic nominee. Biden unloaded on Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at a rally here Wednesday in an effort to forcefully provide a reality check for voters by contrasting his electability and experience argument to the two Iowa caucus frontrunners. Even though Biden has downplayed an apparent fourth place finish in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, his agitation for his loss has been on display since arriving in New Hampshire Tuesday, where he first began to directly call out Sanders by name. But on Wednesday he went further than just criticizing Sanders' Medicare-for-All position, pointing at the fact that vulnerable Democratic down-ballot candidates in red and blue states alike would have to defend Sanders' far-reaching ideas, many of which Democrats have expressed skepticism about supporting. Read the story.







Why the results are taking so long to tally An Iowa Democratic aide says staff is literally examining the photo or paper records that have been collected and matching it against the inputted responses, which "obviously takes time." This has to be done for all three sets of data: initial preference, reallocated preference and the state delegate equivalents. The state Democratic Party is expected to release more results Wednesday afternoon.







Latest numbers from Iowa show no change in candidates' positions The Iowa Democratic Party released an update on the results of caucuses Wednesday afternoon, but the additional numbers show no change in the candidates' positions. With 75 percent of the results now reported, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg retains a narrow lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., remains in third place, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Those positions have remained the same since the state Democratic Party released initial results and an update on Tuesday.






