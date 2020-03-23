Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent

Cities are seeing dramatic declines in traffic, as more and more states implement lockdowns. Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent.

In the New York City region, Monday morning traffic fell by 52 percent, after tumbling as much as 86 percent last Friday, according to location tracking company TomTom.

Even cities not yet hit hard by the pandemic are seeing larger declines. Baton Rouge traffic is down by as much as 32 percent, and Nashville by 44 percent.

For those still on the road, less traffic has allowed a big increase in speeds, especially during rush hour, according to Inrix, another tracking service.