Russia to ground international flights All international flights to Russia will be halted starting Friday following a sharp jump in virus cases in the country this week, Russian government officials announced Thursday. A statement on the government's website said an exception would be made for repatriation flights bringing Russian citizens home, as well as for flights that have received special government permission. President Vladimir Putin said in a televised meeting Thursday that Russia could defeat coronavirus in less than three months if it imposed tough measures quickly, according to Reuters. Authorities in the country's capital of Moscow said they would close all shops apart from essential services starting this weekend as Russia reported its biggest one day rise in cases yet — still a figure much lower than in many other European countries — bringing its official tally to 840 cases.







NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell says he tested positive for COVID-19 Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal, said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Shell made the announcement in an email to employees in which he stressed that people will have to work from home "for some time" in order to limit the spread of the virus. Shell was named chief executive of NBCUniversal in January. "The other reason to work from home is that in the event you contract the virus, it will limit the number of your colleagues you inadvertently expose," Shell wrote. "As some of you now know, I myself am in this category. I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in LA and am improving every day." NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.







Store throws out $35K worth of food that woman coughed on in 'twisted prank' A Pennsylvania grocery story disposed of about $35,000 worth of food after a customer purposefully coughed on it. Gerrity's Supermarkets via Facebook A woman played a "twisted prank" at a Pennsylvania grocery store Wednesday by purposefully coughing on about $35,000 worth of food, which had to be thrown out, the supermarket said. The co-owner of the Gerrity's supermarket in Hanover Township said authorities were working to get the woman tested for coronavirus. The Hanover Township Police Department said it is investigating the incident and that charges would be filed against the suspect, who underwent a mental health evaluation.







Many Americans face coronavirus with no water to wash their hands Valaria Griffin. Courtesy Valaria Griffin Valaria Griffin has had no running water in her Detroit home since last fall, when it was shut off because of unpaid bills and a broken plumbing valve that she couldn't afford to fix. Now, as officials urge people to wash their hands to fight the coronavirus, Griffin, 55, is one of many Americans who can't easily do that. She worries her life could be in danger. "I'm so stressed out. It's just despair," said Griffin, who relies on donated bottled water. "I'm not able to keep my sanitation level up enough for this virus. I'm not able to keep clean." Read the full story here.







Photo: Workers accept confinement to keep making masks Workers flash peace signs inside a factory where they manufacture medical masks in Kairouan, Tunisia in a photo released on Thursday. One hundred and fifty workers at Consomed, the factory which has become the country's main supplier of protective medical apparel and equipment, have agreed to stay confined at the facility, to keep producing masks. Consomed / AFP - Getty Images







First coronavirus death of a homeless person in New York City A New York City man in his 60s who was experiencing homelessness died at a hospital from the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Homeless Services said. His death is believed to be the first COVID-19 fatality among the city's homeless. The person, who has not been identified, was hospitalized days prior to his death after testing positive for the virus. As of Tuesday, there were 39 confirmed coronavirus cases among New York City's sheltered homeless population, including the man who died, the Homeless Services spokesperson said. Eleven of those individuals are hospitalized, and nine are in the agency's isolation units. Others who are homeless and have tested positive are either self-isolating on their own or have made other arrangements, including staying with family members.







Vietnam quarantines tens of thousands amid vigorous crackdown on virus Vietnam has sent tens of thousands of returning citizens to quarantine camps as waves of people return home to escape the pandemic spreading in Europe and the United States. By Thursday, those quarantined numbered 44,955, including nearly half in military-run centers, down about 15 percent from Monday's figure, official data showed. Passengers returning to the country who have symptoms are taken to hospital, and the rest are sent to quarantine camps where they will share a room with 10 to 20 others from the same flight, an official told Reuters. Even though Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia's poorer nations, its efforts and high numbers of testing against the virus — more than 30,000 people so far — have been praised, and ensured its tally of infections is lower than those of many neighbors. So far, the recorded death toll in Vietnam is zero.







China warns against resurgence of infection at home Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned residents of the country on Thursday about "asymptomatic cases" and the chance for the resurgence of the infection at home. Urging strict mitigation and containment measures that limits cross-border land and water travel, the Chinese government plans to have public health teams that will comb through communities to ascertain the sources of each new confirmed, suspected or asymptomatic cases. The government is also stressing to medical teams and communities the importance of releasing factual information in a timely and transparent manner, stating that there would be no room for cover-ups or under-reporting. As the disease has spread globally and China's own numbers have fallen, the government said it is also keeping an eye on international airports and taking strict containment measures on inbound travelers.







New Zealand starts first day of month-long lockdown New Zealand started a one-month mandatory lockdown on Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus — with warnings from authorities to stay at home or face large fines and even jail. The country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference that most things were going according to plan: "The streets are essentially empty... that's a remarkable feat and I want to thank New Zealanders for that." Ardern also posted a picture of her "home office" on Instagram on Thursday, praising nurses, doctors, ambulance officers, pharmacists, receptionists, midwives, cleaners, supermarket workers and others. "I know it can be a thankless job sometimes, so from all of us - thank you," she wrote.







Stock market attempts a rally amid record-shattering unemployment figures Wall Street attempted a rally Thursday morning, despite record-breaking unemployment claims that revealed the extent to which the economy has ground to halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by around 330 points at the opening bell. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also ticked up a notch, trading higher by around 1.4 percent. The stock slide came after data from the Department of Labor showed a staggering 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the first official snapshot of the economic damage wrought by the virus.






