Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus, Putin says Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Monday the country might need to call in the army to help with the coronavirus epidemic and warned that the contagion was getting worse there. In a meeting with the top coronavirus task force officials Monday afternoon, Putin asked them to consider using the army to help tackle the crisis, noting how it had sent doctors and medical equipment to other countries in recent weeks to help. "It is necessary, of course, to use this experience and keep in mind that all capabilities — including those of the Ministry of Defense — can, of course, and should be used here [at home], if necessary," Putin said. Russia's death toll reached 148 on Monday, with the total number of cases now standing at 18,328. "We are seeing that the situation is changing almost daily. And, unfortunately, not for the better," Putin said. "The number of sick people is rising, and there are more and more cases taking a severe, serious turn."







Ford to make reusable medical gowns from airbag material Ford is expanding the range of protective medical gear it will produce to meet the nationwide shortage created by the coronavirus pandemic, the automaker said Monday. The company will now start producing washable and reusable medical gowns, using the same nylon material normally used for airbags. As with the respirators and other personal protection equipment Ford is currently producing with 3M, the automaker has cut development and production times by using materials already available at its factories. Ford and 3M are expected to roll out their first powered respirators later this week, with a goal of producing at least 100,000 by June. The venture is "a great example of corporate cooperation," said Mike Kesti, a global technical director at 3M.







White House Correspondents' Dinner gets a new date The White House Correspondents' Dinner is officially back on the calendar. The event, originally scheduled for April 25, was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. It's now expected to be held on Aug. 29. "For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lifetimes," said Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents' Association. "We hope our rescheduled 2020 dinner will be a chance to celebrate the kind the important journalism we have seen throughout this crisis." "SNL" star Kenan Thompson is set to host the event. Comedian Hasan Minhaj is the evening's featured entertainer.







Photo: Remembering a fallen colleague in Spain Health workers comfort each other Monday during a tribute to Esteban, a nurse who died from COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes. Susana Vera / Reuters







Italy surpasses 20,000 deaths Italy reached a grim milestone on Monday, with the total number of coronavirus deaths topping 20,000. Only U.S. has a greater death toll, now standing at 22,673. Spanish health officials said 20,465 have died from the virus so far, an increase of 566 compared to the day before. On Sunday, the single-day death toll was 431, the lowest since March 19. Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has been in lockdown since March 10 to help stop the spread of the virus. So far, nearly 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported.







Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage N.J. hospital is 1st in U.S to try placenta therapy on critically ill coronavirus patient [NJ.com] Wildlife is reclaiming Yosemite National Park: 'The bear population has quadrupled' [The Los Angeles Times] As stimulus payments begin, a rural pawnshop keeps an already-struggling town afloat [The Washington Post] Colorado's marijuana businesses can remain open during pandemic, but they say they're still struggling [The Denver Post]







U.K. government doesn't expect any changes to lockdown measures A total of 11,329 people, up by more than 700, have died from the coronavirus in the U.K. as of Monday. The foreign minister Dominic Raab — standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the virus — called that number a "grizzly figure," with more than 88,000 people infected. Raab said the effectiveness of social distancing measures currently in place will be reviewed this week, adding: "We don't expect to make any changes to the measures currently in place at that point and we won't until we're confident, as confident as we realistically can be, that any such changes can be safely made." Raab added that the numbers of dead and infected suggest that the U.K. is not past the peak of the epidemic yet, asking the public to continue following the government's advice to stay home.







Trump friend dies from coronavirus complications President Donald Trump's personal friend and New York real estate mogul Stanley Chera died on Saturday from complications of coronavirus, according to a source close to the Trump family. While the president never mentioned the name of his "friend" who had been "in a coma" in recent weeks, a second source confirms it was Chera. He was in his late 70s. "I have some friends that are unbelievably sick. We thought they were going in for a mild stay. And, in one case, he's unconscious — in a coma. And you say, 'How did that happen?'" Trump said at a Rose Garden news conference at the end of last month. Read the full story here.






