Russia reports record daily rise of more than 10,000 cases Russia recorded 10,633 new cases on Sunday — its highest ever daily rise in confirmed virus infections —bringing the total to 134,686, according to government authorities. This topped Saturday's record daily rise of 9,623. More than half of the new cases were reported in the country's capital, Moscow. The mortality rate has slowed in recent days, however, and the country has so far recorded far fewer deaths than many of the most hard-hit countries. The nationwide death toll rose by 58 to 1,280 on Sunday. It comes after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he tested positive for virus last week.







Eurostar train passengers could be refused services if they do not wear face masks Passengers traveling on the Eurostar train could be refused service unless they wear face masks, the company said in a statement Saturday. The high-speed train international rail service is operating at significantly reduced times between London, Paris and Brussels, with only four trains per day because of the pandemic. In line with rules from the French and Belgian governments, the company said passengers would be required to wear "a face mask or face covering" that "effectively covers your nose and mouth. If passengers don't wear masks, they may be refused service or fined in their destination countries. Important update: From 4 May, passengers must wear a face mask or face covering in our stations and on board, in line with guidelines from the French and Belgian governments. Find out more here:https://t.co/mahsEnm8Hg. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) May 2, 2020







Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports nearly $50 billion loss OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett's company reported a nearly $50 billion loss on Saturday because of a huge drop in the paper value of its investments, though it is still sitting on a big pile of cash. The biggest factor in the loss was a $54.5 billion loss on the value of Berkshire's investment portfolio as the stock market declined sharply after the coronavirus outbreak began. The year before, Berkshire's investments added $15.5 billion to the company's profits. Read the full story.






