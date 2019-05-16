Ryan: I would "most definitely" have a Roe v. Wade litmus test for judges

WASHINGTON — While anti-abortion advocates push a spate of new legislation in the states, they are also getting plenty of support from President Trump.

The president has taken a series of recent steps aimed at turning abortion into a rallying cry for conservatives — from painting abortion-rights bills in New York and Virginia as extreme; to expanding the Mexico City Policy (an existing rule banning U.S. aid to any health organization in another country that provides or makes referrals for abortions); to screening the anti-abortion film "Gosnell" at the White House.

The White House Office of Public Liaison organized the controversial screening in April after months of extensive planning and outreach to anti-abortion groups, a White House official tells NBC News.

Anti-abortion groups are also encouraged by Trump’s appointments of lower-court conservative judges as challenges to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision are poised to make it to federal courts.

One such nominee — Wendy Vitter, the wife of former Sen. David Vitter, R-La., is expected to get a vote on her nomination to be a district judge this week. Trump nominated Vitter last year, but she never received a full Senate vote. Democrats criticized Vitter for her record of anti-abortion advocacy.

These pushes could be partly animated by the record number of women elected to Congress in the 2018 midterm elections, says Kelly Baden — director of Reproductive Rights at the State Innovation Exchange, an advocacy group that works to enact legislation in blue states to protect abortion rights and codify Roe.

“So many state anti-abortion politicians were so threatened by the 2018 women’s wave election that they are highly motivated to go even further,” Baden said.

Meanwhile, some Democratic-leaning states and pro-abortion rights groups are already planning for a future in which Roe is essentially gutted in some areas.

For example, Massachusetts and New York are moving to create what lawmakers there call “safe havens to get legal abortion care.”

Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced legislation called the ROE Act, which would allow abortions after 24 weeks in cases of fatal fetal issues and would no longer require minors to obtain permission from a parent or judge in order to have the procedure.

And, in Vermont, the state legislature passed Proposal 5 to amend the state constitution to protect personal reproductive liberty and guarantee the right to an abortion.