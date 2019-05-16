Feedback

Ryan: I would "most definitely" have a Roe v. Wade litmus test for judges

WASHINGTON—Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, told MTP Daily on Thursday that if elected president, he would only appoint judges who support abortion rights. 

When asked Thursday whether he'd have a litmus test for his judicial nominees centered on their support for upholding the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Ryan replied: "Yeah, I would."

"Most definitely. This is not something to be messed with," he said. 

"At this moment in history, people can try to dance around it--I will have someone who will protect Roe v. Wade, no question about it."

Ryan is not the first candidate to make this pledge—New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made the same promise earlier this month, after a bill was passed in Georgia restricting abortion rights, and other candidates have called for the court to protect Roe v. Wade in light of the new anti-abortion rights laws passed in states like Georgia. 

But Ryan initially joined Congress as a pro-life Democrat, shifting left on the issue over the years.

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: de Blasio makes his case

WASHINGTON—New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is now running for president, taking aim at President Trump. 

Bestowing on the president a Trumpian nickname of "Con Don," de Blasio told reporters Thursday that his experience makes him best suited to take down the incumbent president even if he's currently at the back of the primary polls. 

 "We need to get more unified. But that’s only going to happen in truth if we confront Donald Trump because he’s been the well-spring of so much of it," he said. 

"it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.  I’ve been in so many elections where the first polls had me way way back. I’ve won ten elections in a row, I haven’t lost an election."

Read more on de Blasio's announcement and read on for more from the trail. 

  • Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced a Defense Department ethics plan that includes: a four-year cooling-off period before certain Department officials could move to "giant contractors;" a similar four-year ban on former generals lobbying the Defense Department; limitations on the stocks that Defense Department employees can hold, and subjecting defense contractors to FOIA. Read more here
  • President Trump's annual financial disclosure shows that the revenue of his Florida Mar-a-Lago property went down while other Trump businesses had mixed results. 
  • Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams spoke to MSNBC on Thursday, reiterating that she's not shutting the door on a potential presidential bid.
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

New Steyer ad blasts House Dems over impeachment

Need to Impeach, the Tom Steyer-backed group calling for President Trump’s impeachment, has released a blistering TV ad taking House Democrats to task for not acting on Trump’s alleged wrongdoing while in office.

“Our founding fathers expected YOU — Congress — to hold a lawless president accountable. And you’re doing nothing,” people in the ad say.

“He broke his oath of office. He’s defying you. He’s laughing at you. And he’s getting away with it,” they add.

Need to Impeach says this is a million-dollar buy that will air on national cable and in Iowa and New Hampshire.

 

Vaughn Hillyard
Ali Vitali, Benjy Sarlin and Vaughn Hillyard

Inslee introduces clean energy jobs plan

WASHINGTON — Washington Governor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee released the second installment of his Climate Mission plan Thursday, focused on creating millions of clean energy jobs.

Inslee billed the proposal as a boon to workers, estimating it would create 8 million jobs over 10 years. Over that same period of time it would cost the federal government $3 trillion, with a goal of spurring an additional $6 trillion in related investments.

The 38-page plan consists of 28 individual policy proposals, ranging from a new “Rebuild America” program that would recruit workers to make existing buildings more efficient to a “Green Bank” that would invest in clean energy projects and a fivefold increase in funding for new energy technology. The plan also seeks to ensure "good union jobs" and to support communities on the front-lines of damage from climate change.

Inslee spent the day Wednesday touring flood damage in Eastern Iowa, and on Thursday will highlight his plan with an event in Washington, D.C. at a water treatment plant.

Other elements of his "Evergreen Economy" plan include: doubling federal funding for public transit, a clean water program, funding for rural energy, and a mix of grants and tax credits to encourage businesses and individuals to make use of solar power and other renewable energy sources. It includes a plan to guarantee pensions and health care for coal workers and to retrain and hire them to work in new careers or on regional projects like environmental cleanup. 

The plan did not say how it would be paid for. Inslee spokesman Jamal Raad told NBC News there were “lots of ways to generate revenue” but “the real costly route would be inaction.”

Inslee released the first part of his national clean energy plan in early May, outlining a set of benchmarks that would move the U.S. to clean, renewable and zero-emission energy by 2035, end coal-fired power plant operations by 2030, and implement zero-carbon standards for new vehicles and buildings. 

And while Inslee launched his presidential bid with climate change as his signature issue, other candidates in the 2020 race have also taken up the mantle. For example, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke recently proposed a $5 trillion plan to combat climate change.

In the crowded field of Democrats hoping to eventually take on President Donald Trump, Inslee has sought to differentiate himself by being the climate-minded candidate who will prioritize combatting global warming above all else should he be elected president. 

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Democratic presidential candidates blast new anti-abortion rights laws

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidates are lining up to condemn the recent legislation in Alabama and Georgia that put major limitations on abortion rights, as they look to signal to Democratic voters that their presidencies would protect abortion rights. 

Candidates are tweeting in opposition, talking about the laws in media appearances, and using their email lists to fundraise for abortion-rights groups specifically. In the case of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., she added a trip to Georgia for a round-table at the state house in response to the abortion bills. 

The laws, which supporters say are meant to directly challenge the constitutionality of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, are the latest example of how abortion is roaring back as a 2020 issue. Read more analysis from Monday's Meet the Press: First Read newsletter, and read on for more headlines from the trail. 

  • Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., promised to ban the exportation of AR-15-style weapons if elected president during a Wednesday town hall.  
  • Newly announced presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont., released 14 years of tax returns on Tuesday. 
  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that she would drop the charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and pardon Edward Snowden if she were president. 
  • The Nevada Independent analyzed a Change Research poll of likely Nevada Democratic caucus-goers that found former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the top. 
  • After Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized Fox News as she publicly turned down a town-hall appearance with the network, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney offered to take her spot and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper touted his own appearance on Fox News Wednesday night as they argued Democrats should not be boycotting the network. 
Ben Kamisar

'Do-over' House race in North Carolina settles on nominees

WASHINGTON — Republican state Rep. Dan Bishop cruised to victory in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District special primary, setting up a clash that will finally decide the last House race of the 2018 cycle. 

While the GOP thought it won the seat on Election Day of 2018, allegations of absentee ballot fraud by a consultant working for then Republican nominee Mark Harris prompted state election officials to toss out the results and order a new election. 

That new primary was on Tuesday, and Bishop dominated the field with almost 48 percent of the vote in a 10-person field.

Bishop easily cleared the state's 30-percent threshold to win the race outright (if he fell short, the race could have gone to a runoff). Now he'll face off against Democrat Dan McCready, the party's 2018 nominee who ran unopposed in the special primary. 

The election will likely be the closest special House election of the 2019 calendar. Bishop is best known for championing the controversial "bathroom bill" in the state legislature, which barred transgender people from using a bathroom other than the one for the gender listed on their birth certificate. The bill has since been partially repealed, so it's unclear how much of a centerpiece the issue will be in the conservative-leaning district. 

The two candidates will face off on Sept. 10. 

Josh Lederman

Buttigieg shuts down 2017 PAC

WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg is shutting down the Political Action Committee that he started in 2017 to help fellow Democratic candidates.

The Hitting Home PAC filed a termination report Tuesday with the FEC. Buttigieg had started the PAC shorty after his unsuccessful run for DNC chair in 2017 as a vehicle to support other Democrats as he weighed his own next political moves.

“We've been winding down the PAC for awhile and as of today we filed the termination papers,” Buttigieg press secretary Chris Meagher told NBC News.

As a presidential candidate, Buttigieg has pledged not to take money from registered lobbyists, corporate PACs or the fossil fuel industry.

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Biden hits Giuliani for 'personal attack' about his son and Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday criticized Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer, for his recent comments raising questions about work Biden's son did in Ukraine during his father's term. 

"It is a personal attack. I expect that from Rudy Giuliani and the president," Biden told reporters during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. 

"There has not been one scintilla of evidence that my son ever interfered, that I ever asked me anything, that I ever got involved in anything other than doing the job I was supposed to do, or that he ever contacted anybody in the American government."

Last week, the New York Times reported that Giuliani planned to travel to Ukraine to convince the country to probe potential impropriety surrounding the former vice president's push for a crack down on corruption, including the removal of a Ukranian prosecutor.

Bloomberg News reported that while that prosecutor had previously investigated a company that Biden's son Hunter worked for, the vice president made the call a year after the prosecutor moved on from the investigation. Hunter Biden denied to the Times having any contact with his father about the issue, as well. 

Ultimately, Giuliani decided not to make the trip. 

Read more about the issue here, and read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., dismissed the prospect of joining Fox News for a town hall, blasting the network as a "hate-for-profit racket" in a Twitter thread Tuesday. She went on to fundraise off the decision in an email to supporters.
  • Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke admitted that his pre-announcement interview with Vanity Fair, where he said he was "born to be in it" when referring to politics, reinforced a "perception of privilege" surrounding his campaign. And he responded to past criticism of his comments about his wife raising their kids while he was out on the trail by saying: "I have a lot to learn, and I'm learning from the best."
  • As NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald reported earlier Tuesday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock became the latest Democrat to throw his hat into the presidential ring. Read more about Bullock's theory of the case here, and watch Vaughn Hillyard's piece on Bullock from earlier this year below. 
Ben Kamisar

Scandal-marred North Carolina House district holds special House primaries Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Months after allegations of absentee ballot fraud prompted election officials to throw out the 2018 election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, voters head to the polls once again Tuesday for a redo. 

The Democratic primary is locked up for Democrat Dan McCready, the veteran and small business owner who was the party's nominee in 2018. McCready is running unopposed after falling 905 votes short of Republican Mark Harris last November, before the election results were tossed out. 

So the real action is on the Republican side, where the shadow of last November looms large. 

Harris initially looked like the winner last Election Day, but the state election board refused to certify the victory because of allegations that absentee ballots were mishandled by a political operative working for the Harris campaign, as well as the operatives associates. 

Ultimately, the board called for a new election. And Harris announced he wouldn't run again, citing health concerns. 

Now, there are 10 Republicans angling for the nomination in the district. If one candidate wins at least 30 percent of the vote Tuesday, then they'll win the primary outright and go on to face McCready on Sept. 10. If everyone falls short, the top two GOP candidates will move onto a runoff on Sept. 10, kicking the general election to Nov. 5. 

The favorite in the race appears to be state Sen. Dan Bishop, who has been in the state legislature since 2015. Bishop is best known for being the author of the controversial "bathroom bill." The bill, which has since been amended, restricts people from using a public bathroom for a gender other than the one listed on their birth certificate. That policy drew criticism from LGBT activists and prompted travel boycotts in the state.

Bishop's has been the most active candidate on the airwaves, spending more than $180,000 on this TV ad, which puts McCready alongside Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Rep. Maxine Waters, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. He's also backed by the Club for Growth.  

Harris' choice for the nomination is Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing. Rushing has tried to deflect from the link between the absentee fraud allegations and the GOP by accusing McCready and Democrats of fraud instead, portraying himself as an anti-establishment ally of President Trump. 

Realtor Leigh Brown has been the beneficiary of more than $435,000 in television ads from the National Association of Realtors. 

Seven other Republicans are running as well. 

Geoff Bennett and Heidi Przybyla

Anti-abortion legislative pushes are in sync with Trump's efforts

WASHINGTON — While anti-abortion advocates push a spate of new legislation in the states, they are also getting plenty of support from President Trump. 

The president has taken a series of recent steps aimed at turning abortion into a rallying cry for conservatives — from painting abortion-rights bills in New York and Virginia as extreme; to expanding the Mexico City Policy (an existing rule banning U.S. aid to any health organization in another country that provides or makes referrals for abortions); to screening the anti-abortion film "Gosnell" at the White House.

The White House Office of Public Liaison organized the controversial screening in April after months of extensive planning and outreach to anti-abortion groups, a White House official tells NBC News.

Anti-abortion groups are also encouraged by Trump’s appointments of lower-court conservative judges as challenges to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision are poised to make it to federal courts.

One such nominee — Wendy Vitter, the wife of former Sen. David Vitter, R-La., is expected to get a vote on her nomination to be a district judge this week. Trump nominated Vitter last year, but she never received a full Senate vote. Democrats criticized Vitter for her record of anti-abortion advocacy.

These pushes could be partly animated by the record number of women elected to Congress in the 2018 midterm elections, says Kelly Baden — director of Reproductive Rights at the State Innovation Exchange, an advocacy group that works to enact legislation in blue states to protect abortion rights and codify Roe.

“So many state anti-abortion politicians were so threatened by the 2018 women’s wave election that they are highly motivated to go even further,” Baden said. 

Meanwhile, some Democratic-leaning states and pro-abortion rights groups are already planning for a future in which Roe is essentially gutted in some areas.

For example, Massachusetts and New York are moving to create what lawmakers there call “safe havens to get legal abortion care.”

Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced legislation called the ROE Act, which would allow abortions after 24 weeks in cases of fatal fetal issues and would no longer require minors to obtain permission from a parent or judge in order to have the procedure.

And, in Vermont, the state legislature passed Proposal 5 to amend the state constitution to protect personal reproductive liberty and guarantee the right to an abortion. 

