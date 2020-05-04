Sadly, it's time to stop believing — in a Journey summer tour Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda of Journey perform in Tokyo on Feb. 7, 2017. Jun Sato / WireImage Journey will not be going on and on with its summer tour, the venerable rockers announced Monday, joining the ever-growing list of acts that have cancelled shows in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The "Don't Stop Believin' "group, led by founding member and guitarist Neal Schon, sounded an ominous note for even 2021, in its statement saying: "Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans' health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus." Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and Kelly Clarkson are among the many musical acts forced to call off tours or residency performances because of the pandemic. Share this -







Fever, fatigue, fear: For some recovering COVID-19 patients, weeks of illness, uncertainty

Kate Porter has had a fever nearly every day for 50 days. She can't shake the extreme exhaustion that hit when she became infected with the coronavirus nearly two months ago. The longevity of her symptoms are unlike anything she's ever experienced.

"I know it sounds crazy," Porter said, "but is this permanent?"

Read more.







Police Seek 'Loud and Disruptive' Man Who Wiped Nose on Store Clerk's Shirt

Michigan police were searching for a man who allegedly showed his disdain for a clerk's request that he don a mask by wiping his nose on her shirt.

The unidentified man was confronted by the clerk shortly after he walked into a Dollar Tree store in the town of Holly around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, local police said.

Instead of complying, the man could be seen on video footage making a rude gesture before burying his face in the clerk's shoulder.

"Here, I will use this as a mask," he replied, according to the police.

The man, police said, "continued to be loud and disruptive" inside the store before fleeing.







Los Angeles clinic puts underprivileged community at greater risk of contracting coronavirus, health care workers say

LOS ANGELES — The largest health care provider in South Los Angeles, which serves low-income African Americans and Latinos, is putting some of the city's most vulnerable residents at risk of contracting the coronavirus by having patients come in for routine appointments, according to some medical professionals who work there.

As the coronavirus batters minority communities, some medical professionals said they are concerned that the facility, St. John's Well Child and Family Center, is disregarding a key federal guideline intended to protect people from the contagion, which recommends that medical facilities reschedule nonessential appointments.

Seven medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs, said that they have taken their concerns to the chief administrator of St. John's several times but that the practice has not stopped.

Shortly after the professionals spoke with NBC News, two said they were fired. St. John's CEO Jim Mangia said he could not comment on personnel matters, but said the only reason a provider would be terminated would be for "a malpractice issue or severe behavioral issues."

Read the full story here.







Tyson expects to keep slowing meat production as coronavirus sickens workers and tanks income

Major meat provider Tyson foods reported a steep decline in income on Monday, raising more fears about America's food-supply chain during the world's fight against coronavirus.

Net income fell 15 percent for the second quarter ending March 28, compared to same period of the previous fiscal year, Arkansas-based Tyson reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to close several plants and slow production as hundreds of workers test positive for the virus.

"We have and expect to continue to face slowdowns and temporary idling of production facilities from team member shortages or choices we make to ensure operational safety," Tyson said in a statement.

Read the full story here.







'We owe you,' Joe Biden tells meat processing, essential workers during a Latino town hall

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, trying to amp up his Latino support, sent a message to essential workers, particularly those in meat processing plants, saying "we owe you" and stressing they deserve additional pay, protective equipment and coronavirus testing priority.

Biden shared screen time with the children of meat processing plant workers who are infected with coronavirus and have brought their infections home from work. The virtual town hall was organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens, known as LULAC, one of the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organizations.

"These stories are heartwrenching," the former vice president said, after the young Latinos told their stories. "There's nothing worse than worrying about a family member whether they're going to make it or not—it's not a whole lot worse than ending up in the morning and knowing your son or daughter is in a war zone," said Biden, whose son Beau, who died of brain center, had served in Iraq. "They basically are in war zones."

Read the full story here.







Frontier asks passengers to disclose their health, pay extra for an empty middle seat

Frontier Airlines is telling passengers that if they want the middle seat blocked they can pay for it.

Customers will be able to select a "more room" option, beginning at $39, to ensure that the middle seat is reserved without a passenger, the airline announced Monday.

Some airlines such as Delta and EasyJet have already started to block off the middle seat, where possible, to allow for social distancing.

Starting May 8, face coverings are also mandatory at the gate and boarding areas as well as on the plane, the airline said.

"While we believe the best measure to keep everyone healthy is to require face coverings, for those who want an empty seat next to them for extra peace of mind or simply additional comfort, we are now offering "More Room," Frontier chief executive Barry Biffle said in a statement.

In addition, Frontier is mandating that passengers fill in a health acknowledgement form certifying neither they nor family members have suffered from COVID-19 symptoms in the prior 14 days to the flight. The airline will not allow anyone who has a fever to travel.







Mnuchin suggests Americans explore U.S. instead of traveling internationally as economy reopens

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Monday that people should consider using their time amid the coronavirus crisis to explore the U.S. instead of traveling internationally.

"Our priority is opening up the domestic economy," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "Obviously for business people who do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis, but this is a great time for people to explore America."

Mnuchin added that a lot of people "haven't seen many parts of America" and he wishes he can "get back on the road soon."

Asked if international travel could be opened up this year, Mnuchin said, "It's too hard to tell at this point" adding, "I hope that it is."

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the Trump administration has imposed strict travel restrictions on certain regions including China and Europe but they only apply to people who are not U.S. citizens.







Coronavirus apps won't be able to record users' location, Apple and Google say

A woman holds a cellphone while walking in Queens, N.Y., on on April 22, 2020. Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images

Apple and Google are tightening the rules for smartphone apps that could notify people about exposure to the coronavirus after concern that the apps would violate privacy.

Public health agencies, academics and governors' offices are racing to deploy the apps in the U.S. as one step toward relaxing stay-at-home orders. The apps would use Bluetooth technology to privately record when phones are near each other, and to send anonymous notifications to people who have spent time with infected individuals. A handful of states have already rolled out test versions.

But the two tech companies said Monday they want to be sure the apps use only anonymous Bluetooth proximity data, not location data from cellular networks that could be more invasive.

Read more here.






