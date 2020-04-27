Claire Beers
27m ago / 11:37 AM UTC
Salons, florists and garden centers allowed to reopen in Switzerland
Hospitals in Switzerland reopened for outpatient and non-urgent procedures on Monday as the country began easing measures put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Beauty salons, DIY stores, garden centers and florists were also permitted to reopen, the government announced as it laid out its staged plans to lift the lockdown. On May 11th, elementary schools and other shops will be allowed to reopen “if the situation allows,” the government said in a statement. Then in June, high schools, zoos and libraries will be allowed to open their doors.
Switzerland has nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,600 deaths since the pandemic began.
Laura Strickler and Adiel Kaplan
2m ago / 12:02 PM UTC
Nursing home industry pushes for immunity from lawsuits during coronavirus emergency
As the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes climbs to nearly 12,000, the nursing home industry is pushing states to provide immunity from lawsuits to the owners and employees of the nation's 15,600 nursing homes.
So far at least six states have provided explicit immunity from coronavirus lawsuits for nursing homes, and six more have granted some form of immunity to health care providers, which legal experts say could likely be interpreted to include nursing homes.
Patient advocates worry that nursing homes accused of extreme neglect could avoid liability.
"I can't even believe this is a topic of discussion," said Anny Figueroa, whose 55-year-old mother was a resident at Andover Subacute & Rehab Center in New Jersey, where law enforcement discovered 17 bodies in a makeshift morgue this month.
Read the full story here.
Matteo Moschella
12m ago / 11:52 AM UTC
Italian expat in Sweden shows off country's lack of restrictions
An Italian PhD candidate living in Sweden has documented the "parallel universe" of daily life in Sweden, a country where the government has not enforced strict social distancing measures amid Covid-19.
Alessandra Palusco, 28, who is studying at the University of Orebro, posted several videos on social media showing life in Sweden and the difference with countries living under lockdown. Palusco told NBC News via text message that she lied to her family back in Italy to reassure them that locals are wearing masks in public,"otherwise they would go crazy."
Sweden's Foreign Minister Anne Linde denied in a news conference on April 17 that "life goes on as normal in Sweden," but Palusco believes that the Swedish government has not taken firm enough action on the virus. “I really don't understand, if they implement certain measures, it means that they basically know that the situation is dangerous,” Palusco told NBC News.
Peter Jeary
23m ago / 11:41 AM UTC
Ben Kesslen
45m ago / 11:19 AM UTC
Harlem undertakers say they are turning families away
Two funeral home workers in Harlem, N.Y. said they are turning away families whose loved ones have died because there are more bodies than they can handle.
"We want to be able to help everyone," manager Alisha Narvaez told "Kasie DC" Sunday evening, adding that they often have to tell families to call back because they have no room. Both women, who work at International Funeral and Cremation Services, said the emotional toll of helping the families weighs heavily on them.
"Just today I had a family call because they're pretty much at the cut-off time for the hospital to hold their loved one. And out of desperation, she cried to us and she begged," said funeral director Nicole Warring, adding the woman was fearful her father would end up buried in an unmarked grave. "It's tough when we just don't have the capacity."
Saphora Smith and Amin Hossein Khodadadi
1h ago / 11:02 AM UTC
Iran to open mosques in areas with few coronavirus cases
Iran plans to loosen restrictions in some parts of the country by classifying regions as either white, yellow or red based on the spread of the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani has said.
Mosques will be able to reopen and congregational prayers held in “white” parts of the country, he said Sunday, according to the presidency’s website. Rouhani added that it was possible that a region could change color depending on the spread of the virus.
Iran has been one of the Middle East's worst hit countries with more than 91,000 cases of coronavirus recorded as of Monday, as well as around 5,800 deaths.
Peter Jeary
1h ago / 10:55 AM UTC
Claire Beers
1h ago / 10:37 AM UTC
Nearly 2 million people download Australia tracking app
More than 1.8 million people downloaded a new tracking app released by the Australian Government that claims to “speed up contacting people exposed to coronavirus,” according to the country’s Health Department.
COVIDSafe is available to all Australian residents, though participation is not mandatory. It tracks the movement and interaction of residents with the aim of quickly locating and informing anyone that may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If a user tests positive, the other users of the app that have been in close proximity to that initial user will be informed so they can get tested and isolate themselves. Health officials will not name the person who was infected.
Officials have said 40 percent of the population will need to download the app for it to work effectively. Australia has been one of the most successful countries in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, recording just 83 deaths and 6,700 cases.
Lidia Sirna
2h ago / 9:53 AM UTC
Italy's prime minister lays out plan to slowly reopen in May
Construction workers and factories will restart in Italy on May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said as he laid out plans for a phased end to the country’s strict nationwide lockdown.
Public parks will reopen then as will restaurant takeout and delivery services. "We will live with the virus and we will have to adopt every precaution possible," Conte said Sunday evening. Shops, museums, exhibitions and public libraries will reopen on May 18, and hairdressers, bars and restaurants will be open from June 1. Schools however, will remain closed until September.
The announcement comes a week after the country reported its first decline in the number of people sick with coronavirus since the virus hit. The country has recorded 26,384 coronavirus deaths and 195,351 confirmed cases.
Peter Jeary
2h ago / 9:41 AM UTC
Neighbors celebrate musician's 90th birthday under coronavirus lockdown
Rachel Elbaum
36m ago / 11:28 AM UTC
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work after coronavirus recovery
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19. In an address to the nation outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said it was too early to lift the strict restrictions currently in place.
Calling this the “moment of maximum risk,” Johnson — who spent time in intensive care during his illness — acknowledged frustration with the lockdown measures and said that his government would be guided by scientists on when to begin loosening them. Britain is one of the worst-hit countries in the world, and has recorded more than 20,000 deaths.
“I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict,” he said.