San Francisco mayor announces curfew San Francisco's mayor has said the city will be implementing a curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday. "To be clear, this is the last thing I want to do as a mayor," London Breed said in a briefing. "I want peace. I want protest. But I don't want the kind of violence and crime we see playing itself across the streets of our city to continue." Encouraging the city's residents to stay at home, she said those from out town should go back to their homes. We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.



People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.



The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.



We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Target announces temporary store closures in Minnesota, other states Tear gas spreads through a Target parking lot after a confrontation between police and demonstrators on Thursday, May 28 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images Target said Saturday it's closing 70 of its stores in Minnesota because of the protests over the death of George Floyd. It is also closing stores in other states, including California, Illinois, New York and Oregon among others. "We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal." It said employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations, the company added. Share this -







13 Philadelphia Police officers injured in protests Philadelphia Police said 13 of its officers have been injured as the result of violence that broke out during protests sparked by George Floyd's death. It said seven of the officers sustained chemical burns to their faces, two had head injuries and four were left with injuries to their extremities. All were treated at area hospitals, the police force said. Update - Total number of officers injured -13. (7) Officers with chemical burns to face. (2) with head injuries. (4) with injuries to extremities. All were treated at area hospitals. Updates on conditions to follow. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 31, 2020 Share this -







St. Louis County PD shares photos of damage at Ferguson police station Here’s a look at the damage that’s been done at the Ferguson Police Department. All non-essential personnel have evacuated the building. pic.twitter.com/U6WqDSEA4G — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) May 31, 2020 This is the damage done to an officer’s helmet after they were struck with an unknown object. At this time, 2 officers were injured and transported. 2 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Igc0J1cafK — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Police officers kneel during rally in Coral Gables, Florida Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer. Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







U.S. police failing to respect right to peaceful protest: Amnesty International U.S. police across the country are failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, rights group Amnesty International warned Saturday, adding that this was exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters. “In city after city, we are witnessing actions that could be considered unnecessary or excessive force," said Rachel Ward, national director of research at Amnesty International USA. "We call for an immediate end to any excessive use of force and for law enforcement to ensure and protect the legal right to protest.” She added that the use of heavy-duty riot gear and military-grade weapons and equipment to police largely peaceful demonstrations may intimidate protesters who are practicing their right to peaceful assembly. “Equipping officers in a manner more appropriate for a battlefield may put them in the mindset that confrontation and conflict are inevitable,” she said. Share this -







Crowds hit with tear gas in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS — Demonstrations appeared to get rowdier in downtown Las Vegas Saturday as the night unfolded. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., many demonstrators set off fireworks near the federal courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard. About a block down the same street, a group of looters appeared to break into a pawn shop. Demonstrators in other locations reported that police cars windows were being smashed. Police officers in riot gear rushed down the streets, setting off flash bangs. Officers released tear gas into the air. "I’m a peaceful protester and I don’t know why I’m getting hit with tear gas,” said Ace Michaud, 35. He was marching with other demonstrators near the Fremont Street Experience when he heard a smashing sound and saw gas. “It was everywhere," he said. Share this -







Man points hunting bow at Salt Lake City protesters A man armed with a hunting bow pointed the weapon at protesters in Salt Lake City on Saturday and police said he'll be facing charges. "So we have identified the subject in the video and will be screening charges on him for his part in the unrest," according to a police statement. "We are aware of the incident because of the video that was shared with us and that will be part of the evidence." Video posted to Twitter appeared to show protesters rushing the man and disarming him before he could fire it. A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters. pic.twitter.com/UYZFtISb9I — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Video shows man disarming person with stolen Seattle police rifle Dramatic video showed an armed man disarming an apparent protester who had a stolen Seattle police rifle taken after police vehicles were burned Saturday. Two rifles were stolen from Seattle police patrol cars that were burned amid the chaos, and both were recovered by a security guard working with a Q13 Fox News reporter, police said in a tweet. A scary moment from earlier on @komonews, a man pulled out a large weapon (AR-15?) and another person pulled it out of his hands. Smartly, KOMO pulled away from coverage as no one knew what was going to happen next but no shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/ToQ7jipM4N — John Colucci 😷 (@johncolucci) May 31, 2020 The video from KOMO shows a man with what appeared to be a handgun taking the rifle from a bandanna-masked man, and then releasing the magazine. A Seattle police spokeswoman confirmed that rifle was one of the two stolen from the SPD vehicles, but did not confirm who disarmed the man. The reporter, Brandi Kruse, tweeted that "our security guard felt that the public was in danger" and took the rifle from what she described as a rioter and disabled it. Seattle police tweeted their thanks to the man for "safely recovering both rifles and potentially saving lives." One rifle had been fired but police said there were no reports of injury and they were unsure who fired it. Kruse tweeted that a person took the rifle and fired into vehicles, but no one appeared hurt. Police said no arrests had been made. As I explained on air, our security guard felt that the public was in danger. He took the AR 15 from the rioter and disabled it. We called 911 and waited to hand it over and continue our reporting. Protesters surrounded us, calling us police. (1/2) https://t.co/q9jypdxfco — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020 Share this -





