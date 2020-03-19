San Francisco says bicycle repair shops are essential during shutdown
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that bicycle repair shops may remain open during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as the city continues to refine what it means to be "essential."
Outdoor exercise is allowed in San Francisco under Breed's public health order shutting down non-essential activities, but bike shops had generally closed their doors when the order took effect Tuesday.
Clarification for those who have asked: just as auto repair shops are considered essential so people can conduct essential travel, so are bicycle repair shops and mobile bicycle repair companies. Social distancing and consistent cleaning requirements continued to be required.
Carnival Cruises offers ships as hospitals for non-coronavirus patients
Carnival Cruises said Thursday that it was offering its ships to serve as temporary hospitals for non-coronavirus patients in an effort to free up hospital beds.
"These temporary cruise ship hospital rooms can be quickly converted to install and connect remote patient monitoring devices over the ship's high-speed network – providing cardiac, respiratory, oxygen saturation and video monitoring capabilities," the company said.
President Donald Trump announced earlier Thursday that he had spoken with Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and that Arison offered his ships as "floating hospitals."
The ships have seven intensive care units with ventilators and all of its rooms allow for self-isolation if necessary, the company added.
Share this -
51m ago / 6:54 PM UTC
'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim says he tested positive
Ready for a fight? I am. Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you’d like to hear a little about my experience.
In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd. I will provide more information later today. #COVID19#2020Primaries
Testing for coronavirus, and number of positive tests, spike at VA
As of Thursday, the Veterans Health Administration has administered more than 848 tests nationwide, and recorded 83 total positive test results and one death in the Portland, Oregon, VA system.
That is a more than 150 percent increase in the number of reported tests from the total released by the VA Wednesday, and a nearly 100 percent increase in the number of positive test results.
The death number has not changed since March 14, when that first death occurred.
Share this -
2h ago / 5:41 PM UTC
Photo: Shopping for the Persian New Year
Share this -
Tom Winter
2h ago / 5:39 PM UTC
How long has coronavirus really been in New York City?
The New York City Department of Health has published data showing that influenza-like illness reports to city emergency rooms began to increase starting March 1, which the agency is calling “unusual” and is investigating.
In addition, the number of pneumonia admissions to city ERs rose concurrently with the flu symptoms.
The two increases occurred a month after flu-like cases started to decrease in ERs. In other words, once the regular flu died down, did the new jump signify the arrival of COVID-19?
Share this -
Denise Chow
2h ago / 5:33 PM UTC
Early observations show pollution decline as U.S. cities slow
Early observations have found that extreme social-distancing measures in San Francisco, New York City and the Seattle area are likely contributing to temporary drops in the concentration of fine particulate matter — tiny particles in the air that are dangerous because they can be breathed deeply into the lungs — in all three cities.
Jordan Wildish, a project director at Earth Economics, an environmental non-profit organization based in Tacoma, Washington, developed an online dashboard to track air quality in all three regions, comparing the measurements with figures from the same time last year.
In San Francisco, which is under shelter-in-place orders to control the spread of the coronavirus, the average concentration of fine particulate matter over the past five days was almost 40 percent lower than the previous year. In New York City, there was a 28 percent drop over the same period of time, and the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue saw a 32 percent decrease.
These local statistics follow similar trends that have been seen country-wide for nations that have also been under widespread quarantine orders. Satellite observations observed drops in airborne nitrogen dioxide in both China and Italy over the past two months.