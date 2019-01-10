Sanders apologizes to women on 2016 campaign "who were harassed or mistreated"

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is formally apologizing after multiple reports detailed allegations of harassment or inappropriate sexual conduct against Sanders' former 2016 presidential campaign staffers.

Sanders addressed the reports during a press conference Thursday, subsequently issuing a statement on Twitter.

"It now appears that as part of our campaign there were some women who were harassed or mistreated. I thank them, from the bottom of my heart, for speaking out. hat they experienced was absolutely unacceptable and certainly not what a progressive campaign or any campaign, should be about," Sanders said.

"When we talk about ending sexism and all forms of discrimination those beliefs cannot just be words. They must be reality in our day to day lives and the work we do—and that was clearly not the case in the 2016 campaign. To the women in that campaign who were harassed or mistreated I apologize. Our standards and safeguards were inadequate."

The comments came the morning after an unnamed former staffer told Politico that former Sanders convention floor leader Robert Becker made inappropriate sexual comments to her, grabbed her wrist, and forcibly kissed her.

In a statement to Politico, Becker said: "I categorically deny these allegations of improper and unprofessional conduct," adding that the accusation is "at odds with my recollection" of the evening in question, when Sanders staffers got together the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Late last year, Sanders' campaign issued a statement responding to a letter from former campaign staff that raised concerns about sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct that occurred during the campaign. In response to those concerns, Sanders' campaign said that it implemented "more robust policies and processes" during Sanders' 2018 Senate reelection campaign and that it continues to evaluate its policies.