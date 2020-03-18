Sanders to 'assess' campaign After what NBC News projects to be losses in the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries, Bernie Sanders' campaign says the Vermont independent is going to assess the path forward. “The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," campaign manager Faiz Shakir said. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable." Share this -







NBC News Primary Poll: Voters who oppose 'Medicare for All' boost Biden in Arizona Joe Biden beat Bernie Sanders to win the Arizona Democratic primary with support from voters who said the next president’s policies should return to former President Barack Obama’s, according to results from an NBC News Primary Poll. Biden also got support from those who said they oppose "Medicare for All," a key piece of Sanders' platform, and those who said the qualities that matter most to them in a candidate are someone with the right temperament and someone who can unite the country. Biden also won the Arizona primary with support from groups that have been strongholds for him — voters age 45 and above and those who identify as moderate or conservative. Read more on the NBC News Primary Poll. Share this -







Biden wins Arizona primary to cap three-state sweep, NBC News projects Biden wins the Arizona Democratic primary, NBC News projects, capping a sweep of contests in three states on Tuesday. The trio of wins allowed the former vice president to grow his lead in the total delegate count over Sanders and tighten his grip on the Democratic presidential nomination. With 62 percent of the vote in Arizona in, Biden led Sanders 44 percent to 31 percent. There are 67 pledged delegates at stake in Arizona. As of 11:15 p.m. ET, Biden had received 23, while Sanders was awarded 19, according to NBC News. Earlier in the night, Biden defeated Sanders in the Florida and Illinois Democratic primaries, according to NBC News projections, allowing Biden to open up what could be an insurmountable delegate lead in the battle for the nomination. As of of 11:15 p.m ET, an NBC News projection of the total delegate count showed Biden leading Sanders 1,124 to 815. To win the nomination on the first ballot, a Democratic candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991. Share this -







NBC News Primary Poll: Arizona's Latino voters split between Biden and Sanders Latino voters made up 27 percent of the electorate in Tuesday's Arizona Democratic primary, and they were split between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, according to results from an NBC News Primary Poll. Forty-five percent of Arizona's Latino voters said they planned to support Biden, while 44 percent said they planned to support Sanders. Among the state's Latino voters, 52 percent said the issue that mattered most to their vote is health care, followed by income inequality, race relations and climate change. Arizona's white voters were less likely to choose health care as the most important issue (44 percent), the poll found. A majority of Latino voters in the state also said they support replacing private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone, a notable part of Sanders' platform. Fifty-four percent of Arizona's Latino voters identify as liberal; 46 percent identify as moderate or conservative. More of these voters are age 45 or older (57 percent) than are under 45 (43 percent). Read more on the NBC News Primary Poll. Share this -







Arizona too early to call, NBC News projects Arizona's Democratic primary is too early to call, NBC News projects. As of 10 p.m. ET, NBC News has projected Biden the winner in Florida and Illinois. He now holds a commanding delegate lead of nearly 300 points and is more than halfway to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination. Share this -







Arizona sees high voter turnout despite coronavirus fears The number of in-person voters in Maricopa County taking part in the state’s Democratic presidential preference primary today has surpassed the number who took part at the county level for the 2016 Democratic presidential preference primary, Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson told NBC News. Maricopa County accounts for more than half of the state’s registered Democratic voters. This is especially notable because the Democratic race was more competitive in and the high Democratic turnout took place despite coronavirus concerns and despite the county closing one-third of its polling locations over the weekend. Share this -







Biden wins Illinois, NBC News projects Biden defeated Sanders on Tuesday in the Illinois Democratic primary, NBC News projects. That's more good news for the former vice president, with NBC News projecting a big win for him in Florida over Sanders earlier in the evening. Results from Arizona's primary are still to come. According to the NBC News delegate count, Biden is now more than halfway to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination and has surpassed 1,000 delegates. Share this -





