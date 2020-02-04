Sanders campaign touts partial results Sen. Bernie Sanders' senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said Tuesday that the campaign is "gratified that in the partial data released so far, it’s clear that in the first and second round more people voted for Bernie than any other candidate in the field.” Share this -







Buttigieg: Results validate 'for a kid ... wondering if he or she belongs' to believe in self and country Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrated the early Iowa results in remarks to supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, saying that while they don't know the final numbers, "we do know this much: A campaign that started a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition, no money, just a big idea, a campaign that some said should have no business even making this attempt has taken its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision for America." He added that the showing "validates the idea that we can expand a coalition not only unified around who it is we are against but what it is we are for. And it validates for a kid somewhere in a community, wondering if he or she belongs or they belong in their own family, that if you believe in yourself and your country there's a lot backing up that belief." Pete Buttigieg speaking about his Iowa caucus results during event in New Hampshire:



Pete Buttigieg speaking about his Iowa caucus results during event in New Hampshire:

"It validates for the kid, somewhere in the community, wondering if he belongs, where she belongs ... that if you believe in yourself and your country, there's a lot backing up that belief." pic.twitter.com/rH7D86M6gw — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2020







Buttigieg didn't get much sleep 1st question to @PeteButtigieg here in Laconia: How much sleep did you get last night?



He says it was more like a "nap"#roadwarriors — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 4, 2020







Bennet campaign, in memo to supporters, seeks to 'capitalize on the chaos' Sen. Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign manager Daniel Barash is releasing a memo to supporters on the campaign’s goal to exceed expectations and surge in the New Hampshire primary Feb. 11. “While chaos emerged in Iowa last night, Michael was in New Hampshire holding a town hall and talking to voters,” Barash writes. “It goes without saying, the events of last night validated our New Hampshire-first approach.” The memo details “strategic goals” to increase awareness of the campaign, build momentum, and “capitalize on the chaos in Iowa,” saying they need more resources and capacity to do it all. “The number one way to ensure more voters learn about Michael and his vision for the country is through paid advertising,” Barash writes before soliciting contributions from supporters. Share this -







Disarray in Iowa raises N.H. stakes and reshapes Democratic contest A lingering fog of uncertainty over the results of the year's first presidential nominating contest raised the stakes for the Democratic contenders as they descended on the Granite State ahead of the second. The chaos seemed poised to deny the strongest Iowa finishers at least a share of potential momentum — and provide at least a temporary respite for underperformers. As some declared victory in Iowa hours before the announcement of any vote counts, national Democratic front-runner Joe Biden's campaign preemptively questioned the integrity of the results — highlighting the risk the outcome in Iowa may pose to the former vice president's carefully-cultivated "electability" advantage ahead of New Hampshire's Feb. 11 primary. Pete Buttigieg and his campaign continued to claim victory Tuesday, long before any results were due for public release. Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign released internal caucus results based on data from 60 percent of Iowa precincts, ahead of Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with Biden in a distant fourth place — but sounded less thrilled with the outcome than Buttigieg. Meanwhile, Warren, D-Mass., told voters at a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning that she was in "a tight three-way race at the top" with Sanders and Buttigieg. Read the story. Share this -





