Sanders draws Latino support at site near downtown Vegas More than 80 people participated in the caucus at Rancho High School near downtown Las Vegas, where Sanders appeared to be doing well. "I feel great," said Mario Vivales, who cast his vote for the Vermont senator and said he believes the caucus process went smoothly. "I saw Bernie jumping ahead of everyone." Most of the volunteers running the caucus there were high school students between 15 to 18 years old. “This is the next generation,” said Yesenia Moya, 30, who was the temporary precinct chair. “I’m proud to be a part of this today.” Glady Ayala,15, and Evelyn Pena, 16, volunteered in their first caucus this year. Both girls are Rancho High School students. “I thought it was a really good opportunity to try something new,” Ayala said. Pena said it was pretty stressful because participants wanted things to go faster. “We were trying our best," she said. "We are new to this.” The best part of the day, they said, was meeting Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak. Share this -







Democratic voters embrace Medicare for All in IA, NH and N LAS VEGAS — NBC News entrance or exit polls find that Medicare for All is supported by large majorities of Democratic voters in Iowa (57 percent support to 38 percent opposition), New Hampshire (58 percent support to 37 percent opposition) and Nevada (62 percent support to 35 percent opposition). That helps explain the strength of Bernie Sanders in all three states and indicates that rival candidates who staked their primary campaigns on opposing Medicare for All — most notably Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg — may have miscalculated. Many Democratic voters in 2020 are less interested in candidates who talk about what is politically possible and more interested in candidates who seek to change what is possible. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Support for Sanders and Warren divided along education lines in Nevada An educational divide separates the Nevada supporters of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the two leading liberal contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show. The Massachusetts senator drew her strongest support in Nevada from the most educated caucusgoers. She received 19 percent of the vote among those with an advanced degree. But at each step of the education ladder below this level, Warren did worse: She bottomed out at 8 percent among those who have never attended college. Sanders did better than Warren among Nevada voters at every education level, but his pattern was the reverse of hers. Among Democratic caucusgoers who have never attended college, he was favored by nearly half. Sanders’ support was reduced at each additional level of educational attainment; he and Warren ran virtually neck-and-neck among those with an advanced degree. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Championed by Sanders, 'Medicare For All' supported by 6 in 10 Nevada Democratic voters More than half of Nevadans participating in Saturday's Democratic presidential caucuses support "Medicare for All," according to results from the NBC News Entrance Poll. A signature policy proposal of Bernie Sanders, Medicare for All would replace Americans’ private health insurance with a single government plan. Medicare for All’s numbers in Nevada are similar to those seen in the other two 2020 Democratic presidential contests so far, in New Hampshire and Iowa. Share this -







Sanders appears the favorite at Latino-heavy caucus site Bernie Sanders' popularity in parts of the Latino community was clear at a caucus site in east Las Vegas, showing how much his campaign has penetrated into the community. Sanders came out on top of each of four precincts that met in the Desert Pines High School's cafeteria and often was 10 points or more ahead of the second place candidate, who was Joe Biden in three precincts and Tom Steyer in a fourth. Although Sanders registers high support with young Latinos, the in-person caucusgoers were a mix of younger and middle-aged people. Early votes appeared to help Sanders put distance between himself and other candidates. In one of the precincts, 18 people showed up to caucus, but 63 people voted early, according to initial calculations. In the precinct's unofficial results, Sanders got 16 people in the room and 40 early voters, while Biden got one vote in the room and 18 early voters. One caucusgoer who initially was for Pete Buttigieg chose to be uncommitted after Buttigieg failed to get enough votes to be viable. Sabryna Gomez, 18, who attended her first caucus, initially caucused for Tom Steyer. She said she had seen him on the news and he encouraged her to come out for him. But Steyer was not viable in her precinct, so she switched her vote to Sanders. Javier Galvez, 35, was the only in-person caucusgoer to choose Biden and was not joined by anyone on the second round. But early votes kept Biden in the race. "I'm glad I was able to help push him over the top to be a viable candidate," Galvez said. In another precinct, Alejandra Romero, 28, a student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus, said she was thrilled with the support for Sanders in her precinct. "I had a lot of faith in our community. I went with my heart first. In our community, we are clear on the principles and values wanted from a candidate," she said. Sanders' values "are very clear, and right now the stakes are too high." Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Biden leads among black voters in Nevada; Sanders in second Joe Biden leads among black participants in Saturday's Nevada Democratic caucuses, with Bernie Sanders in second place, results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show. The Vermont senator sits solidly in first place among the state’s Latino voters. Entrance poll results show Biden with 36 percent of the black vote at Nevada's caucuses and Sanders with 27 percent. In third place is billionaire Tom Steyer, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Black voters made up about 1 in 10 participants at the Nevada caucuses. Sanders is clearly leading his rivals among Nevada’s Latino Democrats, who made up about 1 in 5 caucusgoers. He’s winning about half of the Latino vote, leaving Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Steyer and Warren far behind. Sanders has built a slimmer lead among Nevada’s white Democratic caucusgoers (65 percent of Saturday's electorate), receiving nearly 3 in 10 of their votes. That’s 9 points ahead of Buttigieg, his closest rival in this group. Share this -







Caucus workers tally and report votes through an iPad Nevada Caucus workers tally votes and report them to the Nevada Democratic Party through an iPad in the Nevada Democratic Caucus at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev., on Feb. 22, 2020. Patrick Fallon / Reuters Share this -







Sanders stumps in Texas while reaping support in Nevada Bernie Sanders didn't take time to gloat in Nevada on Saturday despite boasting what appears to be a healthy early lead in initial preference results, largely because of support from young, liberal voters. Instead, the Vermont senator stumped in Texas, looking toward the Super Tuesday contest and the 228 delegates to win there. His Democratic opponents, meanwhile, tried to boost their support at numerous caucus locations across the Silver State. Hundreds of people came to see Sanders in El Paso, where the presidential nominee directed most of his political fire at President Donald Trump and the wealthy rather than the Democrats he's currently running against. At the top, Sanders emphasized that his campaign was about "us, not me." Sanders rallies in Texas as entrance polls show him with early Nevada lead Feb. 22, 2020 01:57 "When I look out at this audience, I have absolute confidence that we can create a government that is based on compassion, it’s based on love, it’s based on truth, not what we have now of greed, corruption and lies," Sanders said, adding that President Donald Trump "is a pathological liar, who is running a corrupt administration, who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot." Sanders then hit on some of his favored policy topics, including raising the minimum wage, defending women's rights, addressing climate change, supporting unions, overhauling the criminal justice system, providing universal childcare, canceling student debt and pushing for Medicare for All. "Let's transform this country!" Sanders yelled at the end of the speech to cheers from his supporters. Share this -





