Sanders posts ad attacking Biden ahead of debate When you look at my record vs. Joe Biden's record, I just don't think that Biden's record is going to bring forth the energy that we need to defeat Trump. pic.twitter.com/Y8UJYJT6wT — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 14, 2020







Debate No. 7 begins with question on the candidates' qualifications to be president The seventh Democratic debate kicks off with a question on why the candidates think they're best prepared to be commander in chief. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was given the opportunity to respond first.







Candidates take the stage! From left, Democratic presidential hopefuls billionaire-philanthropist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar speak during the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season at Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2020. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images







Trump: 'I don't believe that Bernie said that' MILWAUKEE — At a campaign rally here Tuesday night just ahead of the Democratic debate, President Donald Trump referred to the latest rift between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. "I don't believe that Bernie said that, I really don't," Trump said of reports that Sanders told Warren in a private conversation that a woman could not win the presidency. "A woman can win for president," Trump said, laughing at a member in the crowd who shouted "Melania!"







Biden aides say he intends to stay out of Warren-Sanders fray There's at least one candidate who will not be getting into the fray at all between Warren and Sanders: Biden. Even though he will literally be standing between both of them, three Biden aides say that the former VP will do his best to stay out of the spat between the two most progressive candidates in the race. Biden again avoided reporters' questions about the Warren-Sanders feud at a stop in Des Moines on Monday night (he hasn't held a formal gaggle with his traveling press corps in weeks). And his campaign opted not to hold its usual debate day briefing with reporters Tuesday in part to avoid being drawn into the fray. Aides say Biden is prepared, however, to once again answer charges about his Iraq War record since they expect Sanders to bring it up during the debate. In recent weeks, Biden has been quick to dismiss Sanders' jabs about the former vice president on Iraq and Biden's inability to excite the party. Though Biden has largely avoided responding to Sanders directly, he has offered more than a few sarcastic asides lately, which he hasn't done as much with other Democratic opponents in the race. Biden really hasn't gone after Warren in recent weeks, besides pointing out generally that some candidates like her have attacked him for what they believe is an unrealistic ability to unite the party.







Buttigieg tweets thanks to Mandy Moore for her support Thanks to @TheMandyMoore for hitting the campaign trail with me yesterday, and to all who joined us in Ames ahead of tonight's #DemDebate.



I'm truly grateful for your support. If you're with us, please chip in: https://t.co/eoo6H4e9LB pic.twitter.com/zQnJCMI26v — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 14, 2020







If you're just catching up on the Sanders/Warren conflict... Here's what you need to know about the brewing tensions between Warren and Sanders: Warren on Sunday called on Sanders to turn his campaign "in a different direction" after it reportedly provided talking points to its volunteers instructing them to paint Warren as the candidate of elites in conversations with voters. Read more about that here. Warren on Monday said that in 2018 told her that he didn't think a woman could win the 2020 election — a statement the Sanders campaign had blasted as "a lie" earlier in the day. "Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals," Warren said in a statement. "Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed." Read more about that here.







Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang Yang isn't on the debate stage tonight, but he had some good news: an endorsement from comedian Dave Chappelle. Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let's do this for our kids. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020






