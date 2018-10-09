Sanders readies multi-state midterm blitz that includes early 2020 stops

Bernie Sanders, cruising to a third term as Vermont senator next month, will launch a presidential campaign-style cross-country tour in October on behalf of Democratic candidates.

The 15-city swing will kick off in Indiana on Oct. 19 and include three stops in Iowa, the first state in the presidential nominating process. The events aim to harness the progressive army of the 2016 Democratic presidential runner-up on behalf of candidates in some key House, Senate and gubernatorial races.

Prominent national Democrats have begun ramping up their campaign schedules. In just the last several days, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker held multiple events Iowa while California Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned on behalf of Democrats in the key battleground state of Ohio.

But Sanders’ itinerary will be one of the most ambitious of the potential 2020 candidates in the closing weeks of the midterm campaign, and will include some of the trappings of a White House run, including a chartered campaign plane.

The first stop in Bloomington, Indiana will include a rally and Social Security Town Hall to benefit the campaign of Liz Watson, running in the state’s 9th congressional district. He’ll also visit another college town, Ann Arbor, Michigan, that day for a rally with gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer.

On Oct. 20 Sanders will hold a rally in the capital of South Carolina, the first southern presidential primary state, under the banner of Our Revolution, the offshoot of Sanders’ 2016 campaign.

Sanders’ three Iowa events — in Sioux City, Fort Dodge and Ames — are with congressional candidate J. D. Scholten, who is challenging Rep. Steve King in the Hawkeye State’s most Republican-leaning district. Additional stops include Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada before concluding on Oct. 27 in California.

Sanders has continued to actively travel the country since his long-shot 2016 presidential bid fought right to the convention. Sanders has particularly focused on visiting areas that President Trump carried in his own upset victory.

"The reason I go to those states is to tell the people of those states not let Trump divide them up, that we have more in common than we have differences," Sanders told Democratic activists at an event in Washington this summer. "I am doing everything that I can to bring people together in this country so that working people can have a government that works for all of us and not just the billionaire class."

If Sanders does run again in 2020 he’ll face far more competition, with a large crop of potential candidates already positioning themselves as champions of the ascendant liberal wing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who also is running for reelection next month, told supporters at a town hall in her state recently that she would give the race serious consideration after the midterms.