Sanders says he's staying in the race Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he is pushing forward with his campaign a day after Joe Biden won big victories in a number of states, widening his delegate lead. Addressing the media in Burlington, Vermont, Sanders acknowledged Biden's front-runner status and focused his remarks on issues he plans to press the former vice president on during Sunday night's debate. "Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," he said, adding, "While we are currently losing the delegate count ... we are strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country." Read what Sanders said.







Bloomberg releases anti-Trump campaign ads to wider public Voters in key battleground and Democratic primary states were inundated with ads from former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ended his presidential bid earlier this month. Now, his campaign is making those ads available to the wider public. The billionaire businessman, who was roundly criticized for his runaway spending during the campaign, spent $275 million alone on anti-Trump ads since December 2019, his campaign announced on Wednesday. As of Bloomberg's final day on the trail, he spent more than $445 million in TV/radio advertising in total on his campaign. His campaign said that ads were placed to "remind voters of Trump's failures and broken promises while in office." The campaign is now making all of its "creative assets" and ads available so members of the public can share "on their own networks." Bloomberg's campaign spent more than $175 million in local markets, including all battleground states, and more than $45 million nationally. It created 31 different TV spots and spent nearly $50 million in digital anti-Trump ads. Click here to view the ads.







OPINION: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says Sanders' primary battle isn't finished yet The only way to beat President Donald Trump in November is for Democrats to be self-critical about what went wrong in 2016 and fix those mistakes. We failed to connect enough with the working-class voters who should be the backbone of our party. We didn't get enough young people and voters of color out to the polls. And we underestimated the power of an energized political movement — both on the left and the right. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and not former Vice President Joe Biden, is the antidote to each of those problems in 2020 — but political pundits have all but declared the Democratic primary over and the latter the winner. That, despite the fact that there are still millions of ballots to be cast and more than 2,300 delegates to be awarded as of Wednesday morning. But they are foolish to dismiss my friend Bernie so easily. Click here for the full op-ed.







After endorsing Biden, Yang shows Sanders some love Bernie is a personal hero of mine. He inspired my campaign and demonstrated what is possible when you run on a vision for the country that touches people and improves lives. He is who he is and we all know what he stands for. A true warrior for the people - what I strive to be. pic.twitter.com/Rl8ceKZ92x — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 11, 2020







Balancing the ticket: Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris top VP picks for 'She the People' Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris are the leading Democratic vice-presidential picks among members of an influential group of women of color, according to an internal poll by She the People. Women of color are among the most loyal Democratic voters in the country — 94 percent of black women voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016, according to exit polls — making their preferences especially relevant to Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, the only two presidential candidates to emerge from the most diverse candidate field in history. Because both are white men in their 70s, whoever wins the nomination is expected to face pressure to pick a woman and/or a person of color as a running mate. "We need record-high voter turnout of women of color to win battleground states in November. Now that both frontrunners are white men, alarm bells should be ringing for Democrats," said Aimee Allison, the founder and president of She the People, which shared its survey with NBC News. "They need a woman of color for vice president to inspire the base or they risk losing the White House." Read the full story here.







A brief history of when Democratic debates have ended When was the final debate in past Democratic WH primary races? As late as June 3 and as early as February 26. Here's the modern history: pic.twitter.com/se4O82xqrL — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 11, 2020






