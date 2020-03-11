Sanders wins North Dakota, NBC News projects Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota's Democratic caucus, NBC News projected Wednesday morning. With 72 percent of the vote in, Sanders leads Biden in the state 53.3 percent to 39.8 percent as of 8 a.m. So far, Sanders has picked up 8 delegates in the state and Biden has picked up 6. Even with Sanders’ projected win, Biden still leads Sanders in the overall delegate count nationally, with Biden receiving 837 delegates to Sanders' 689. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Sanders divided Democrats and handed Biden the lion's share Bernie Sanders is running the wrong campaign at the wrong time, and that is the greatest gift he could give Joe Biden. In an election season in which most Democratic voters told candidates, party leaders and pollsters they cared only about beating President Donald Trump, Sanders focused first on smashing party pillars with a purist brand of progressive politics that demonized Democrats nearly as much as Republicans. He chose to divide a party desperate for unity, and he ended up with the smaller share. Now, the rest of the party has turned on him. Read the full analysis here.







Biden wins Idaho Democratic primary, NBC News projects Biden wins the Idaho Democratic primary over Sanders, NBC News projects. With 20 delegates up for grabs, Idaho was one of the smaller delegate prizes of the Democratic contests Tuesday night, and Sanders is likely to earn pledged delegates in the state. With 96 percent of the vote counted, Biden led Sanders by 48.4 percent to 42.5 percent. As of 1:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, NBC News projected that Biden will be awarded nine pledged delegates from the state and that Sanders will be awarded eight.







Washington primary too close to call, NBC News projects The Democratic primary in Washington is too close to call, NBC News projects. With 68 percent of the vote counted, Biden and Sanders were tied at 32.7 percent — with Biden ahead by a margin of 60 votes. In Washington, 89 pledged delegates are at stake.







Sanders press secretary downplays Tuesday losses, touts upcoming debate I, for one, am extremely excited about this debate all the moderates are panicking about.



The delegate count difference is only about 150 points out of 4051 total.



America finally gets to see Biden defend his ideas, or lack there of, on Sunday. #NotMeUs #Bernie2020 https://t.co/g4CYsQIfs6 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 11, 2020 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Late-deciding Washington voters go for Biden Nearly all of Washington's vote is cast by mail and balloting started on Feb. 21, just as Bernie Sanders was scoring wins in the first few contests. Among the 1 in 4 primary voters in Washington who say they settled on a candidate in February, 35 percent supported Biden and 25 percent backed Sanders, the NBC News Exit Poll found. Candidates who have since dropped out of the race also received support from this group, including 19 percent for Warren and 10 percent for Bloomberg. The NBC News Exit Poll finds that Biden had a much bigger advantage among the one in three primary voters who waited until this month to decide. He has a 64 percent to 17 percent advantage over Sanders among this group.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Washington, gender gap in vote preferences, enthusiasm for candidates As Democratic voters cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Washington state, the NBC News Exit Poll shows a large gender gap in vote preferences among men and women. Whereas women favor Joe Biden by a double-digit margin, men narrowly split for Bernie Sanders: 40 percent of Democratic men support Sanders compared with 35 percent who cast ballots for Biden. And though Elizabeth Warren dropped out well after votes had already been cast in the vote-by-mail state, women voted for her at higher rates compared with male voters. Gender gaps in Washington also correspond to enthusiasm for the eventual Democratic nominee. Overall, nearly half of the women and men casting ballots in the Democratic primary in Washington say they would be enthusiastic or satisfied if either Biden or Sanders were the eventual nominee. But men are more likely than women to say they would only be satisfied if Sanders was the eventual nominee: 23 percent of men compared with 16 percent of women. In contrast, women are more likely to say they would only be satisfied with Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee against President Donald Trump this November.






