Santa Clara County in California confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 14 Update: Three new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 14. Check our website https://t.co/UWpZtcNTnm for additional information — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 4, 2020







Officials say coronavirus tests are here. But where are they? After a weekslong delay, thousands of coronavirus test kits are headed to state and local laboratories, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday. But questions remain about when, exactly, those promised test kits will arrive and how well they will work. Read the full story here.







Top hospital braces for pandemic Inside a major Boston medical center's secret stockpile of medical supplies March 4, 2020 01:44 Calculations are being made by health care professionals across the country as hospital systems eye their supplies in preparation for an influx of patients needing treatment. One of those is Massachusetts General Hospital, which has a warehouse full of supples waiting until the day it needs an emergency infusion of items like IV fluid, gloves and gowns. "We are trying to hold out as long as we can to tap into that warehouse because we think there's a chance we will see sustained transmission in the community," said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of the division of emergency preparedness at Mass General, noting that the facility "takes us through the worst two weeks." Shortages of essential medicines had already been an issue for hospitals and now, with the spread of coronavirus worldwide, Biddinger says his team has been working to map out what drugs could be impacted and whether there are any alternatives.







Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus death in California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as California deals with more than 50 confirmed coronavirus cases. The Golden State is the third to declare a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak, following Washington and Florida. California reported it's first death from coronavirus earlier Wednesday, an elderly person with underlying health conditions in Placer County. LIVE: Governor @GavinNewsom and State Health Officials hold a #COVID19 briefing in Sacramento. https://t.co/epnqSKL40h — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 5, 2020







AIPAC says New York attendees to conference may have been in contact with coronavirus patient The American Israel Public Affairs Committee issued a statement saying some attendees from New York who came to its Washington, D.C., conference may have been in contact with someone who contracted coronavirus. The AIPAC Policy Conference, held this year from March 1-3, is billed by the group as "the largest gathering of America's pro-Israel community." The official website for the conference says over 18,000 people were in attendance. The coronavirus patient who came into contact with the attendees was not at the conference, the AIPAC statement said. The attendees who were potentially exposed are in self-quarantine. AIPAC says, to their knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus. Important Health Note emailed to Policy Conference attendees, participants, speakers, and administration and Hill offices. pic.twitter.com/QzEKXajJBX — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 4, 2020







Senator calls on Amazon to prevent price gouging There are reports of massive mark-ups for products such as hand sanitizer and face masks on https://t.co/gbGcuZeJrP. No one should be allowed to reap a windfall from fear and human suffering. I'm calling on Amazon to stop and prevent coronavirus-inspired price gouging. pic.twitter.com/gE1Xoj9sgh — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 4, 2020






