Saudi Arabia to amend coronavirus curfew, allow domestic travel
Saudi Arabia will amend its curfew times and lift a ban on domestic travel, with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting Thursday, its state news agency reported in a statement on Tuesday.
From May 31, holding prayers in mosques across the kingdom, except in Mecca, will be allowed, and both government and private sector employees we will be able to return to work, the statement added. Social gatherings will be limited to 50 people.
The government is hoping to lift curfew times entirely in all cities, excluding Mecca, on June 21, but has not ruled out a return to strict lockdown measures if infection numbers spike.
Share this -
Matthew Bodner
7m ago / 10:23 AM UTC
Russia reports another day of record fatalities
Russian authorities reported a record 174 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday as cases continued to climb at a flat rate nationwide. There were more than 360,000 reported infections in the country.
The country remains in a precarious point in its outbreak as new cases nationwide have hovered around 9,000 a day for 10 days. However, Russia also set a new record for reported recoveries, with over 12,000 reported in the past 24 hours. This is nearly double the reported number of recoveries on Monday.
The epicenter of the outbreak continues to shift out of Moscow, which had accounted for half of daily new cases for much of the outbreak, and into the rest of the country — which now makes up around two thirds of daily confirmed cases. Despite this trend, Moscow remains under the strictest lockdown nation-wide, while regions in Russia’s far east and elsewhere bean lifting closures on hair salons and other businesses on Tuesday.
Australia won't open its borders 'anytime soon,' says PM
Australia’s Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he will not open the country’s borders “anytime soon,” but would continue to discuss the possibility of establishing a safe travel zone with neighboring New Zealand.
Australians may well be able to travel to New Zealand before they are allowed to fly interstate if state leaders choose to keep their borders closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, he added.
Queensland and Western Australia have closed their borders to slow the coronavirus spread, while all other states, except for Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, have imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
Share this -
2h ago / 8:55 AM UTC
Saluting veterans and coronavirus frontline workers on Memorial Day
On Memorial Day we honor the fallen heroes who fought for our freedoms. This Memorial Day we also salute the men and women in uniform and the first responders working together on the frontlines to fight COVID-19.
Share this -
Caitlin Fichtel
3h ago / 7:18 AM UTC
Hair salon in North Carolina refuses service to Tyson employees
A hair salon in North Carolina is denying service to employees at a Tyson plant in the area due to the coronavirus outbreak at the facility earlier this month.
SmartCuts salon posted a sign on the location of their Wilkesboro location that read, “Due to the number of Tyson employees who have tested positive for Covid19, and given the close contact experiences during our services, we are unable to serve Tyson employees. We sincerely apologize for this decision, and we ask for your understanding.”
The image, which has been widely circulated on social media, has received criticism from employees at the facility who are upset that they are being denied service due to the fact that they were “at work trying to put food on your tables.”
The salon released a statement that said they would begin serving Tyson employees two weeks after their initial opening on May 22nd and added, “With Tyson’s 2,200 employees in a relatively small market, we certainly did not take this decision lightly. We are doing our best to keep our employees and all people who come to our salon safe, and we hope the Tyson employees can understand this position. In order to show our appreciation for these customers, we are offering discounted services after this time period has passed.”
Located next to Brazil’s largest stadium, more than 50 people have died at the field hospital in two weeks.
Share this -
Janhvi Bhojwani
2h ago / 8:56 AM UTC
University in Oklahoma adds 'back-up faculty' to prepare for in-person fall classes
An Oklahoma university with roughly 4,000 students annually has proposed a "back-up faculty of record" as a way to support professors in case any become absent due to reasons relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Before the semester begins, a designated faculty member will be included in the learning management system for each course should an instructor be unavailable to teach for any reason related to COVID-19," according to the University of Tulsa in a statement obtained by NBC News.
There is still the option for students and instructors who prefer virtual learning over in-person classes.
"The plan also covers education delivery to accommodate students and instructors who cannot or do not feel comfortable attending in-person classes," according to the statement.
California releases guidance on church reopenings amid virus
California's state health department on Monday announced that counties can reopen places of worship for religious services, with restrictions that include limiting gatherings to 100 people or less.
California has been under pressure by the Justice Department over its restrictions on in-person worship services due to the coronavirus epidemic. President Donald Trump also said Friday that churches should be reopened.
The guidelines restrict in-person worship services to 25 percent of a building's capacity, or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower, and "upon approval by the county department of public health."
Still, the state health department is encouraging churches and other houses of worship to continue to hold remote services for those groups vulnerable to the coronavirus illness COVID-19, saying that even with social distancing, services can carry a higher risk of widespread transmission.
"In particular, activities such as singing and group recitation negate the risk-reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing," the guidance says. Newsom has said as the state relaxes statewide rules, counties would be able to go at a slower pace.
.@CAPublicHealth announced the statewide reopening of places of worship for religious services and in-store retail shopping.