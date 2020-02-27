Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages over virus Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that it was suspending entry for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourism from countries where the new coronavirus has spread. The ban is part of measures to prevent coronavirus from entering the Kingdom, according to a statement released on the Foreign Ministry's official Twitter account. Officials also said that the suspensions were temporary but provided no timeframe for their expiry. It was unclear if the hajj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin in late July, would be impacted. #Statement | Proactive Preventive Measures to Prevent the Arrival of the New Coronavirus (#COVID19) to the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/fuBAWq19Du — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 26, 2020 Share this -







North Korea marathon cancelled over coronavirus fears Organizers of the annual Pyongyang Marathon announced Thursday that the event had been cancelled this year. "This is due to the ongoing closure of the North Korean border and COVID-19 virus situation in China and the greater region," partner Koryo Tours said in a written statement. North Korea has not recorded any cases of the virus. Share this -







CDC didn't immediately test COVID-19 patient, California medical system head says The head of a Sacramento health system says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately test a patient in what may be the first case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in the general public in the United States. University of California, Davis, Health CEO Dr. David Lubarsky said in a note to staff obtained by NBC News that after the patient was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19, it asked the centers to conduct testing but the federal agency declined. "We requested COVID-19 testing by the CDC, since neither Sacramento County nor CDPH is doing testing for coronavirus at this time," said the note, which was signed by Lubarsky and UC Davis Medical Center interim CEO Brad Simmons. (CDPH is an acronym for California’s department of public health). "Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process," the two officials wrote in the letter. On Sunday, the CDC reversed its decision and ordered the test, and on Wednesday, the federal agency confirmed that the patient tested positive, Lubarsky and Simmons wrote. The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday. Lubarsky and Simmons wrote that from the time the patient was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, precautions were taken to prevent exposure because it suspected a viral infection. "This is not the first COVID-19 patient we have treated, and because of the precautions we have had in place since this patient's arrival, we believe there has been minimal potential for exposure here at UC Davis Medical Center," the memo said. It was later posted to the UC Davis Health website. The case is being investigated, but it could be the first case of person-to-person transmission of the illness caused by the new coronavirus in the general public in the United States. The patient had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual, California's health department said. There have been at least two other person-to-person transmission case in the U.S., but both involved spouses of people who had traveled to China. A husband in Chicago whose wife traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan tested positive, and that couple was released from a hospital earlier this month. The other involved a husband and wife in San Benito County in Northern California, and the husband had recently traveled to the Wuhan but his wife had not, authorities have said. Share this -







Deaths in mainland China continue to grow, now reported at 2,744 China's National Health Commission on Thursday morning local time reported 29 new deaths linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths on the mainland to 2,744. The National Health Commission also reported 433 new confirmed cases by the end of Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases on the mainland to more than 74,400. Previously, the health commission had reported 2,715 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus illness out of 78,064 cases. Of the 29 new deaths reported Thursday, 26 were in Hubei province, which is the center of the coronavirus outbreak and where the city of Wuhan is located. Share this -







Analysis: Trump's not worried about coronavirus. But his scientists are. President Donald Trump congratulated himself for protecting the public from the deadly coronavirus Wednesday, reassured Americans that there's a "very low" risk of an outbreak in this country and handed off any future responsibility to Vice President Mike Pence and Congress. Then, with subtle grace, the highest-ranking career official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention delivered a slightly different message from the same podium in the White House briefing room: Not so fast. "Our aggressive containment strategy here in the United States has been working," Principal Deputy Director Ann Shuchat said. "However, we do expect more cases, and this is a good time to prepare." Trump, speeding to catch up with his administration's public relations response to evidence of a potential pandemic, had just taken the equivalent of a victory lap in the midst of what experts are warning could be an Iron Man race. Click here to read the full analysis. Share this -







Fact checking Trump on coronavirus President Donald Trump tried to stick to the facts Wednesday in a news conference at the White House after being criticized for downplaying the coronavirus threat. He accurately told the nation that the risk to Americans is low but that the country should prepare out of an abundance of caution. He said a vaccine is in the works. Asked whether he agreed with health officials' view that coronavirus will inevitably spread in the U.S., Trump said: "I don't think it's inevitable. It probably will. It possibly will. It could be at a very small level, or it could be at a larger level. Whatever happens, we're totally prepared." Read more on what the president said and what the facts are. Share this -







Coronavirus case with unknown source confirmed in California The source of a new case of the coronavirus in California is unknown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Wednesday. The case near Sacramento is the 15th in the U.S. not involving a person who was evacuated from Wuhan, China, or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. There have been 45 cases among those evacuated patients, bringing the total in the country to 60. The sources of 14 of the cases not related to evacuations are known: They stem either from travel to China or from close contact with another infected person. The newest case does not have a clear source. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," the statement said. "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It's also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected." The CDC noted that the case was detected through the public health system. Share this -





