Saudi Arabia imposes Eid holiday curfew as Dubai eases restrictions Saudi Arabia will enforce a countrywide 24-hour curfew during the five-day Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday later this month, to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. The curfew will apply for the festival that follows the ongoing fasting month of Ramadan. The kingdom has so far recorded 264 deaths — the highest number in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Nearby Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' business and tourism hub, began easing measures on Wednesday. It re-opened public parks and will allow hotel guests to access private beaches, state media said. Mosques, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed.







Brazil records its deadliest day for COVID-19 with 881 deaths Brazil recorded its deadliest day for COVID-19 with 881 confirmed deaths — as the total death toll has passed 12,000. The country has documented more than 178,000 cases of the coronavirus. The actual number of cases and deaths in the country are likely far higher than the official counts, since Brazil is only testing people with symptoms who've gone to the hospital.







Angela Merkel urges Germans to stay vigilant German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Parliament on Wednesday that it would be "depressing" if, "just because we want too much too quick," Germany had to reverse the easing of its coronavirus lockdown measures. Speaking to the Bundestag, she urged Germans to stay "vigilant," adding that the country was still living "in the pandemic and with the virus." Germany is believed to have fared better than other European countries in its handling of the pandemic, largely credited to early, widespread testing. The country began easing lockdown measures late April, ahead of many other nations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Maja Hitij / Getty Images







Paul Manafort released from prison to home confinement amid coronavirus concerns Paul Manafort, the imprisoned former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, was released to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence Wednesday amid concerns he could contract coronavirus in federal prison, his attorney Todd Blanche confirmed to NBC News. Manafort's release follows a request from his attorneys to the Federal Bureau of Prisons that he be allowed to leave the prison due to underlying health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic. The 71-year-old veteran GOP operative had been staying at Federal Correctional Institution Loretto, Pennsylvania, since he was sentenced in March of last year to seven-and-a-half years in prison. Manafort was hospitalized in December while in prison, and his lawyer had previously said he suffered from severe gout. Read the full story here.







Virologist Joseph Fair hospitalized with coronavirus Prominent U.S. virologist Joseph Fair has fallen sick with the coronavirus, he said Wednesday on Twitter . The scientist, also a contributor for NBC News, has been hospitalized and said he was "not out of the woods yet," as he urged Americans to continue social distancing. "I used max precautions, but still managed to contract it. Back as soon as I'm able, friends. #StaySafe," he tweeted. My friends wondering where I've been: I came down with #COVID19 & am hospitalized. I'm on the other end of it, but not out of the woods yet. Please continue to social distance. I used max precautions, but still managed to contract it. Back as soon as I'm able, friends. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Ck75sKLOU3 — Dr. Joseph Fair (@curefinder) May 13, 2020







India provides $266 billion boost to pandemic-hit economy Migrant workers and families head back to their hometowns on Wednesday on a special train to Uttar Pradesh after the government eased a nationwide lockdown. Narinder Nanu / AFP - Getty Images Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would provide $266 billion to support India's economy, battered by a weeks-long lockdown to fight the coronavirus. In an address to the nation, Modi said the financial package was equivalent to 10 percent of India's gross domestic product, and was aimed at helping the multitudes of people out of work as well as businesses reeling under the prolonged shutdown. He also said strict stay-at-home orders would be extended beyond May 17 with a new set of rules due soon. India has more than 70,000 coronavirus cases among its 1.3 billion population and that number is set to surpass China, where the outbreak began, within a week.







For lifeguards during the pandemic, the life they save could be their own A swimmer cries out for help. The lifeguard races to the rescue. And before they reach the water, the coronavirus risk calculation begins. Every lifeguard reckons with the knowledge that to save a life they could lose their own, that the person they are trying to rescue can potentially pull them down, as well. But in the age of the coronavirus there is an extra level of danger, lifeguards say, because staying six feet away from a person who is drowning is not an option. Read the full story here.







Germany mulls opening its borders to its neighbors Germany hopes to relax borders and travel restrictions with neighboring Austria, Switzerland and France, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. Seehofer told reporters at a press briefing that Germany's border restrictions would remain in place until June 15, and after that "our goal is to open these borders." Easing the restrictions would be conditional on coronavirus infection rates staying low. Some crossings between the state of Bavaria and neighboring Austria have already opened for commuters, school children and goods. By June 15, the government will also re-evaluate worldwide travel restrictions, he added. Currently, travelers from non-E.U. countries like the U.S. and Russia, remain subject to a 14-day quarantine rule. Travel from Italy and Spain will also still be restricted beyond June, he said, as these "are still highly affected countries."






