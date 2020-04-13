Savannah police using talking drones to enforce social distancing

ACLU files order against federal prison in Louisiana where 6 inmates died
A temporary restraining order filed Monday in Louisiana federal court seeks to compel the Oakdale federal prison complex — where six inmates have died after contracting the coronavirus — to expedite the release of inmates who are most vulnerable to infection.
Prison officials pledged last week to release elderly prisoners and those with pre-existing health conditions on a case-by-case basis — a move that the American Civil Liberties Union, which is suing Oakdale and the federal Bureau of Prisons, considers too slow. Among those who have died was a man imprisoned on a nonviolent drug charge.
So far, at least 38 inmates and 17 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oakdale, which is more than any other federal facility.
In its request, the ACLU says a temporary restraining order is "the only way to ensure that Defendants' plan to lockdown Plaintiffs in a tinderbox of infection is not a fait accompli before this Court has the opportunity to pass judgment on it."
The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment about pending litigation, but stressed that the agency is working to place hundreds of inmates in states hit hardest by the coronavirus on home confinement where appropriate.
'It appears we have a plateau': New York curve is flattening as coronavirus deaths hit 10K
The coronavirus death toll in New York state has reached above 10,000, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. He reported an additional 671 deaths in the state, bringing it's total to 10,056.
But the governor shared "good news" at his Monday morning press conference as well, saying "the curve continues to flatten," and that "it appears we have a plateau."
Cuomo also noted what he called encouraging numbers of people coming off ventilators and leaving Intensive Care Units around the state.
The two Ts that could help America emerge from coronavirus lockdown
The coronavirus outbreak in the United States spurred calls to "flatten the curve" in an effort to limit the speed of its spread. Now, as states begin to think about how to ease their lockdowns, a new rallying cry has emerged: "Test and trace."
The terms point to the need for a monumental effort in ramping up testing speed and capacity as well as an extensive — if not ubiquitous — tracing program. Epidemiologists believe that if properly employed, testing and tracing can allow the U.S. to open some businesses and relax social distancing requirements.
But it will almost certainly need to be a slow and methodical process or else the country risks undoing the good from the initial wave of lockdowns.
Condé Nast to begin furloughs, slash some salaries by 20 percent
Condé Nast is the latest media company to reduce costs by slashing salaries, implementing furloughs and reducing staff.
Anyone with an annual salary above $100,000 will see a temporary reduction of between 10-20 percent, from May through September, CEO Roger Lynch said in a memo to staff on Monday. Lynch said he would take a 50 percent cut to his own base salary. The news was first reported by The Daily Beast.
Some staff will only work three to four days a week, and Lynch said the company is looking to cut some staff.
The publishing giant, which houses such titles such as Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and Vanity Fair, is widely dependent on ad revenue from luxury goods and travel category advertising.
New York City mayor stands by decision to keep schools closed after rift with governor
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he stands by his announcement that city schools will not open for the rest of the year, even though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision is not the mayor's to make.
"Everyone says keep the schools closed. I literally don’t hear any voice saying we need to open these schools in the middle of so much insecurity," de Blasio said. "I don't hear anyone saying, 'oh don’t worry.'"
Over the weekend Cuomo said it was only the mayor's "opinion" that the city should keep schools closed until fall, and that in this instance Cuomo holds the authority on the issue. The school district serves over 1.1 million students in 1,800 schools.
De Blasio has said that he and the governor's office, which have a reputation of clashing, have mostly been "absolutely on the same page" throughout the coronavirus crisis.
He also reported Monday that hospital admissions, people in ICUs with COVID-19, and the amount of people who tested positive for the virus between Friday to Saturday were all down in the city.
He praised New Yorkers for following social distancing directions and urged them to continue, telling them they were on the "most important team you will ever be a part of in your whole life right now."
Endometriosis patients grapple with canceled operations
For years, Alexandra Clem struggled with severe pelvic pain, migraines and a heavy menstrual cycle without understanding why. It wasn't until last summer when she was diagnosed with endometriosis and learned that would need to have surgery to treat it.
Clem, 24, was gearing up for a second operation March 17, but it was canceled just a day before because her surgeon was being tested for the coronavirus.
"Having my surgery canceled was absolutely devastating," Clem said in an email. "While endometriosis surgery is considered elective, many others like me do not feel that this surgery is 'optional.'"
Clem and an untold number of other women in the U.S. had operations scheduled to treat endometriosis that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio governor and chief medical officer inspire 'Laverne & Shirley' themed cartoon
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his chief medical officer, Amy Acton, whose daily coronavirus briefings have become must-see TV in the Buckeye state, are now starring in their own cartoon.
Inspired by the iconic opening scene and theme song from the classic “Laverne & Shirley” sitcom, local ad man Dave Stofka has created a cartoon tribute to DeWine and Acton.
Both have been praised for taking early and decisive action to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
In historic first, Supreme Court to hear arguments by phone
Supreme Court to hear some cases by phone for first time in history
The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear half of the remaining cases of the term by telephone conference call — a first for the court — with the justices and the lawyers calling in remotely.
Among the 10 cases to be heard is the legal battle over access by Congress and a Manhattan prosecutor to President Trump's tax returns and other financial documents. The court will also take up an important issue involving the presidential electors who meet in December to cast the actual vote for president. The question is whether they must vote for the candidates who won the popular vote in their states or are instead free agents.
The cases were to be heard in March and April and now will be argued during the first two weeks in May. Audio of the argument sessions will be provided live to the news media and made available to the public.