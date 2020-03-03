The scene in Japan Students sit apart from each other as they do self-study at an elementary school where the facility was opened for children who cannot stay at home alone while their parents are at work, in Nagoya, central Japan on March 3, 2020. Kyodo / via Reuters Share this -







North Carolina confirms first case North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the state had confirmed its first case. In a news release, Cooper's office said the person is in isolation at their home and "doing well." The person traveled from Washington state and was exposed at a long-term care facility that had an outbreak of the new coronavirus. "I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared," Cooper said in the news release.







California governor slams Amazon over hand sanitizer Keeping your hands clean will help prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Seriously, @amazon? These prices are absurd. pic.twitter.com/S10EcBMzWn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 3, 2020







Trump admin's proposed rollback of nursing home regulations faces criticism Medics transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to a majority of coronavirus deaths in Washington state. David Ryder / Reuters The Trump administration last year moved to roll back regulations aimed at preventing infections from spreading in nursing homes, a decision that is facing renewed criticism for endangering the elderly amid the coronavirus outbreak. With older, vulnerable residents living in close quarters, nursing homes face a heightened risk from the coronavirus — a majority of the nine deaths reported in the U.S. so far from the virus were residents of a long-term care center in Washington state. Read more of our exclusive reporting here.







The scene in Wuhan, cont'd Volunteers spray disinfectant with a robot at a residental area in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 3, 2020. AFP - Getty Images







9 deaths now reported in Washington Nine deaths have now been reported in Washington, the only state so far with coronavirus fatalities. The majority have been in King County. One person died in Snohomish County. All are near Seattle. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 31 coronavirus cases in the state, including the nine deaths. Share this -







7th coronavirus death in Washington may have been state's first A person in Washington state who died last week has since been confirmed to have had the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths so far in the state up to seven. UW Medicine officials said Tuesday the person, who had underlying health problems, had been transferred from the long-term care facility, Life Care Center in Kirkland on Feb. 24, and died two days later. Four other deaths in the state were also among residents of that facility. It was not until after the patient's death that coronavirus infection was discovered. UW Medicine said some of its staff members may have been exposed to the virus, and are undergoing screening. Washington is the only state with fatalities so far.







CDC: For most up-to-date case counts, look to states State and local health departments have the most up-to-date information on coronavirus cases, the CDC said Tuesday. The agency has changed how its report cases on its website. Moving forward, the case counts will be updated at noon each day, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. States are ramping up their testing capabilities, and reporting their results faster than the CDC will update its own site. That means the CDC's count may lag behind state counts, especially for cases that are confirmed later in the day. There have been concerns that the CDC is not being upfront about how many cases are being tested. As testing shifts to the states, Messonnier said that the agency will no longer report the number of people being tested and the number of negative cases. Share this -







Coronavirus worries create delays at Texas polling place As millions of Americans are headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, coronavirus worries have caused problems in at least one voting location. Travis County election officials in Austin, Texas, are implementing emergency procedures to fill in for multiple poll workers who didn't show up to their stations because they were afraid of contracting the virus. "It's been in the news just because they've been seeing it in the news and reading about what they find to be scary stats relating to it," said Victoria Hinojosa with the Travis County Clerk's Office. "A lot of them are older so their health is always a concern." Sacramento has also reported some election clerks not showing up, according to Janna Haynes, Sacramento County Registrar of Voters public information officer.







The view from Super Tuesday Residents cast their ballots during the presidential primary in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 3, 2020. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images






