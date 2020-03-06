The scene in Tehran A firefighter disinfects a market in northern Tehran, Iran on Friday. Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Share this -







We just visited the lab working to research and develop a potential coronavirus vaccine.



Our priority is to ensure that Americans are able to protect themselves against the virus.



Here’s what we learned from the team over at @NIH: https://t.co/t9Zuh5mUED — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 6, 2020 Share this -







Trump administration grants tariff relief for masks and other medical items Masks and medical supply makers received relief from import tariffs on virus-related items imported from China, according to government data reviewed by NBC News. The Office of the United States Trade Representative, the agency overseeing the administration's tariff exclusion process, approved exemptions for several companies that manufacture medical supplies including masks, surgical drapes, cleansing wipes and stethoscope covers. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news. The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for its opaque exclusion process, with some requests being denied with no explanation.







France closes schools in two regions with high infection rates France is to close all schools in two regions where there have been significant clusters of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference Friday. All daycare, kindergarten, primary and high schools will be shuttered in Oise, a region to the north of Paris, for 15 days from Monday, he said. Similar measures will also be put in place in Haut-Rhin, a region in the country's northeast, he added. Speaking at the same news conference, France, Director-General of Health Jerome Salomon said 613 cases had been confirmed in the country, of which 39 were in hospital with a serious condition. Eight men and one woman had died, he added. Health officials were carrying out an average of 1,000 tests a day, Salomon said, adding that they could do more if needed.







More than 63,000 travelers have been referred to CDC for screening, CBP says More than 63,000 travelers at U.S. ports of entry have been referred by Customs and Border Protection to the CDC for enhanced screening amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The agency said in a statement Friday that from Feb. 2 to March 4 it had referred 62,864 travelers by air, 766 travelers by land and 113 travelers by sea for enhanced health screening. CBP processes more than one million people per day at U.S. ports of entry. It was not immediately clear what the enhanced screening entailed. "If CBP observes individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, we will continue to work with the CDC to determine if a traveler is a possible public health risk by referring them to CDC for enhanced health screening," a spokesperson said in the statement. "In addition, CBP will continue to refer for enhanced health screening any traveler who has been anywhere in mainland China or Iran within 14 days of the traveler's attempted entry to the United States."







Facebook closes London offices after employee diagnosed Facebook has closed its London offices until Monday after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday. "An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26 2020. We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then," said Chloe Meyere, a spokesperson for Facebook. Facebook has three offices in London, employing a total of 3,000 people. The company has asked staff who had direct contact with the employee to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms.







Coffee chains to no longer fill personal cups due to coronavirus Tim Horton's, the Canadian coffee chain, has joined a list of coffee shops no longer allowing their customers to provide their own cups when buying drinks due to coronavirus fears. Starbucks announced on March 4 that it would no longer allow people to bring in their "personal cups" or drink from reusable cups in their locations. A sign posted at a Starbucks store in Tacoma, Wash. Ted S. Warren / AP






