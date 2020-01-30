Just catching up? Here's what you missed.
Senators start their second day of questions and answers after asking more than 90 questions of House managers and Trump's defense team on Wednesday.
Here's a brief recap of the trial so far:
- Senate passes McConnell impeachment rules after nearly 13 hours of debate.
- Day Two: Democrats begin opening arguments.
- Day Three: Prosecution's presentation continues.
- Day Four: Democrats wrap up case.
- Day Five: Trump's legal team begins its defense.
- Day Six: Defense team's presentations continue.
- Day Seven: Trump's defense wraps up arguments.
- Day Seven: Key moments from the question-and-answer phase.
Pompeo to visit Ukraine at height of Trump impeachment trial
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Ukraine on Thursday at the height of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that has dragged the Eastern European country into the maelstrom of U.S. politics.
Pompeo was supposed to visit earlier this month but was forced to postpone his visit because of unrest at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq after deadly U.S. airstrikes.
Some observers predict that due to recent events, this could be a tricky trip.
Sekulow, Schiff spar over witnessesJan. 30, 202006:38
Trump's Senate trial: Key moments from Day 1 of the question-and-answer phase
House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump's defense team faced questions from senators on Wednesday as Trump's Senate trial entered a new phase.
The first query, from the three GOP senators who are most likely to vote to continue the trial with additional witnesses, may well have been the most pivotal. Senators remained divided over the issue Wednesday, with Republicans working get the vote need to block a call for witnesses.
Here's a look at some of the best — and most important — moments from Wednesday's question and answer session.
Scholars push back on Dershowitz's 'outrageous' and 'preposterous' argument
Constitutional scholars and legal experts pushed back on what they called an "outrageous" and "preposterous" argument Trump defense team attorney Alan Dershowitz made Wednesday.
Dershowitz, a retired Harvard law professor, argued that a quid pro quo arrangement benefiting a president politically is fine because all politicians believe their elections are in the public's interest.
"If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment," he said during the first day of the question-and-answer period of the Senate impeachment trial.
Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley law school, told NBC News he thought Dershowitz's argument was "absurd and outrageous."
"It means that a president could break any law or abuse any power and say that it was for the public interest because the public interest would be served by his or her election," he said.
Sanford Levinson, a University of Texas law professor, said Dershowitz's argument was "on its face, preposterous."
Levinson said that while candidates for office "make a variety of deals that they would prefer not to in behalf of the good cause" of their election, "we rely on a certain moral compass that will stop at, say, outright bribery" and "suggesting assassinations."
And NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal, a former acting U.S. solicitor general, called Dershowitz's argument "inane."
"That would allow a president to do literally anything and destroy re-elections as a check on presidential behavior," Katyal said.
Later in Wednesday's session, Dershowitz called the president "irreplaceable" and said constitutional scholars who disagreed with his assessments were "influenced by their own bias" and "simply do not give objective assessments of the constitutional history."