Schiff gavels in hearing House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff gaveled in the fifth impeachment inquiry hearing, with the ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, at roughly 9:09 a.m. ET. At this point, we do not know of any planned breaks during this first of two hearings today. We expect the Sondland hearing to conclude between 1:30 and 2 p.m. ET Share this -







Meet the two seasoned staff prosecutors now in impeachment spotlight The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is not only putting the partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee on full display, it's also catapulting the lead lawyers for both parties into the national spotlight. Daniel Goldman is the Democrats' lead counsel and Steve Castor represents the Republicans. Both lawyers have extensive experience in Washington and in the courtroom and led the questioning of the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the inquiry. Both will have 45 minutes to grill witnesses on behalf of their respective sides as the inquiry moves forward. Read the full story. Share this -







Lawmakers read along with Sondland, with the exception of Nunes Both Democratic and Republican members appeared to be reading along as Sondland read his statement. The exclusion was Nunes who was mostly looking straight ahead and sometimes talking to his counsel, Castor, sitting to his left. Castor was following along the opening statement. You could see him flipping through the packet when it's time to turn a page. Share this -







Schiff emphasizing key points made by Sondland Schiff is using his questions, presumably, to bring attention to key points from Sondland’s opening statement. Schiff referred to the “quid pro quo” mentioned by Sondland involving a White House meeting for Zelenskiy in exchange for the launching of investigations by Ukraine into Burisma and the 2016 election. Schiff also mentioned Sondland’s statement that Mulvaney, Pompeo and others were all aware of these conditions. “Correct,” Sondland replied each time. Sondland confirms David Holmes testimony on Trump call 02:00 Share this -







Sondland failed to bring up his call with Trump during deposition. He confirmed it today. Sondland confirmed Wednesday that he did speak with Trump by phone at a restaurant in Kyiv the day after the Trump-Zelenskiy phone call. This was a key admission; he did not mention this phone call during his closed-door deposition on Oct. 17, when he appeared under subpoena. “I spoke by phone with President Trump. The White House, which has finally shared certain call dates and times with my attorneys, confirms this,” Sondland said Wednesday. Sondland said that the phone call lasted five minutes and he recalled that he was at a restaurant. Responding to the testimony by David Holmes, a foreign service officer at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, about that phone call, which Holmes said he overheard, Sondland said, “I have no reason to doubt that this conversation included the subject of investigations.” “Other witnesses have recently shared their recollection of overhearing this call. For the most part, I have no reason to doubt their accounts,” Sondland added. Sondland said he can’t remember precise details of the conversation — which occurred during a lunch attended by Holmes and two other State Department staffers — and that the White House “has not allowed me to see any readouts of that call.” This comes after Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, testified last week and revealed information regarding this phone call for the first time, after Holmes had told him about it during the week prior. Holmes testified about this phone call in a closed-door deposition Friday and will testify about it publicly on Thursday. Share this -







That includes not just Pompeo, Mulvaney, NSC staff, per Amb. Sondland - but also Pence: Sondland said he specifically told the VP he "had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations." https://t.co/IYNPA9yYWh — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) November 20, 2019 Share this -







FBI seeks to interview the whistleblower The FBI has asked to interview the CIA whistleblower whose complaint touched off the Ukraine impeachment investigation, a source directly familiar with the matter told NBC News. The whistleblower has not yet agreed to an interview, the source said. The FBI request was first reported by Yahoo News, which said that some FBI officials were disturbed that the Justice Department declined to investigate the whistleblower's complaint after a criminal referral was sent over from the inspector general of the intelligence community. Read the story. Share this -







Is Trump watching the Sondland testimony? Where's the president this morning, and is he watching the impeachment hearing? "He has calls and meetings as always, but I'm sure he will catch some of it in between," said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. "And of course he departs here in about an hour to head to Texas." Trump is traveling to Austin for a visit to the Apple plant there. The ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, takes his seat to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Share this -





