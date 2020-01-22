Schiff gives impeachment trial version of CliffsNotes with testimony clips Rep. Adam Schiff is deploying quick, made-for-TV clips to punctuate his points — and to try to undermine the president’s expected defense — in his opening argument, much like an impeachment trial version of the CliffsNotes study guides. Schiff played a short clip of Bill Taylor, the former top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, who described a conversation he had with a Ukrainian aide. Schiff highlights similarities between Trump, Putin on Russian meddling 04:03 “Also, on July 20th, I had a phone conversation with Oleksandr Danylyuk, President Zelenskiy’s national security adviser, who emphasized that President Zelenskiy did not want to be used as an instrument in a U.S. reelection campaign,” Taylor said in one of the testimony clips played on the Senate floor on Wednesday. “Remember that conversation when counsel says Ukraine felt no pressure to be involved in a U.S. reelection campaign,” Schiff said. Share this -







And the first senator who appears to have dozed off on Wednesday is ... .@JimInhofe is the first casualty to sleep, not even 30 minutes after the day begins. His seat neighbor, @SenToddYoung, subtly nudged Inhofe’s forearm, which woke him up. Todd then leaned over and whispered something to Inhofe and Inhofe nodded. — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 22, 2020 Share this -







'That means you, Lindsey!' Senators asked to silence their phones Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, posted a behind-the-scenes photo to her Instagram page showing the cellphone cubby in the GOP cloakroom. Attached to the sign that tells senators to silence their phones is a sticky note that reads, “That means you, Lindsey!" — apparently addressed to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. The photo has since been deleted from Murkowski's account. A now deleted photo posted to the Instagram of Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Jan. 22, 2020. via Instagram Share this -







GOP senator explains why milk is allowed in the chamber — and other snack and beverage mysteries Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., shed some light on the senators' limited snack and beverage situation in a Q&A with NBC News. A gastroenterologist, Cassidy explained why he thinks an obscure Senate rule allows only water or milk on the floor of the chamber. (Spoiler alert: Coffee is also available.) Q: Why milk in the chamber? A: “It was thought to be a treatment for peptic ulcer disease in the '50s, and there was no medicines for peptic ulcer disease, but people would drink milk. And so the senators were allowed to drink milk because they had ulcers.” Q: Have you ever had a glass of milk on the floor? A: “Of milk, on the floor? I haven’t. You know, I might try it at some point. But they have food back there, so you can go back there and get snacks if you’re really hungry.” Q: Still or sparkling? A: “Yea, they have sparkling water, too.” Q: The dreaded cloakroom coffee A: “There’s coffee, but it’s miserable coffee. ... I mean, it’s like, you would wish it on a Democrat, but no one else — just joking. So you eat chocolate or something to keep you awake.” Q: Why can’t senators just ask for better coffee? A: “We’re not prima donnas. Most folks are just kind of glad to get what you want, you know what I’m saying? I suppose we could’ve asked, but I mean, it’s just awful. It’s three days old.” Share this -







Schiff: Putin's and Trump’s Ukraine narratives look very similar Schiff claimed that when the president asked about “CrowdStrike” and “the server” in his call with Ukraine’s president, he was repeating Russian disinformation. “That’s a Russian propaganda conspiracy theory, and here it is being promulgated by the president of the United States,” Schiff said. Schiff noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed the theory himself as early as February 2017, when he said publicly that Ukraine had boosted Clinton in the 2016 election. Schiff also played a clip of the sworn House testimony of Russia expert Fiona Hill, who condemned the Ukraine conspiracy theory as a “fictional narrative” advanced by Russian intelligence. Schiff highlights similarities between Trump, Putin narratives on Russian meddling 04:03 Share this -







Schiff outlines plan for Democratic arguments Schiff outlined on Wednesday how the House managers plan to present their case. During the day's arguments, senators "will hear the details of the president's corrupt scheme in narrative form, illustrating the timeline of the effort through the testimony of numerous witnesses who came before the House, as well as the documents and materials we collected as evidence during the investigation." In the following days, Democrats will discuss the constitutional framework of impeachment "as it was envisioned by the founders," Schiff said, adding that they would then "analyze how the facts of the president's misconduct and cover-up lead to the conclusion that the president undertook the sort of corrupt course of conduct that impeachment was intended to remedy." Share this -







Schiff: Evidence paints ‘overwhelming and damning picture’ of Trump's alleged misconduct Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House manager in Trump's impeachment trial, opened the Democratic arguments on Wednesday by telling senators that his team will present evidence that “paints an overwhelming and damning picture of the president's efforts to use the powers of his office to corruptly solicit foreign help in his re-election campaign and withhold official acts and military aid to compel that support." The Democrats will present their case over several days; Trump’s lawyers then begin their defense. Share this -







GOP senator says his colleagues haven't read up on the Trump case Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., spoke candidly to NBC News on Wednesday about how much attention he thinks his colleagues have been paying as opening arguments kick off: "If you poll the senators, nine out of 10 will tell you they have not read the transcript of the House hearings and the 10th is lying to you. "So they are hearing the prosecution's case for the first time, and they're certainly hearing the president's case for the first time." Share this -





