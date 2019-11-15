Schiff, Jordan zingers rouse silent crowd Schiff and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, exchanged fiery words toward the end of Jordan’s allotment of time, breathing fresh air into a lengthy hearing that has already stretched nearly six hours. After a long wind up outlining a question to Yovanovitch, the witness asked Jordan whether he had, in fact, asked her anything As he attempted to restate the question, his time ran out, but Schiff allowed him to continue. Jordan, however, once again engaged in a lengthy wind-up with no clear question, prompting Schiff to say, “I have indulged you with extra time, my indulgence is wearing out.” Unimpressed, Jordan shot back, “Our indulgence with you wore out a long time ago.” The audience was quiet all day, but during the exchange there was audible laughter when Schiff said his indulgence of Jordan was running out, then a chorus of “oooohs” when Jordan said his indulgence ran out a long time ago. Share this -







White House's Gidley responds to questions about discrepancy on April call White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley gave a statement in response to questions about the discrepancy between the April readout (released months ago) of the call between Trump and Zelenskiy, which said the president emphasized rooting out corruption, and memo on the call (released Friday), in which there was no mention of such a thing. "The President continues to push for transparency in light of these baseless accusations and has taken the unprecedented steps to release the transcripts of both phone calls with President Zelensky so that every American can see he did nothing wrong," Gidley said. "It is standard operating procedure for the National Security Council to provide readouts of the President's phone calls with foreign leaders. This one was prepared by the NSC's Ukraine expert."







Trump defends attacking Yovanovitch after Democrats accuse him of 'witness intimidation' WASHINGTON — Democrats may see it as "witness intimidation," but President Donald Trump says he was just offering his opinion when he bashed his former ambassador to Ukraine during her public testimony in the impeachment inquiry. "I have the right to speak. I have the freedom of speech just as other people do," Trump told reporters at the White House Friday hours after a tweet that Democrats equated with witness tampering. "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors," Trump tweeted as Yovanovitch was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats suggested the tweet was tantamount to a criminal act, and could be added to possible articles of impeachment. During a break in testimony, committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the tweet "witness intimidation in real time." He also read Trump's tweets to Yovanovitch during the hearing and asked her to respond. "Where I've served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better," she said, including in Ukraine. Read the full story.







Yovanovitch says attacking foreign service officers 'deeply troubling' Yovanovitch told Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., that there are morale issues at the State Department following the smear campaign against her and the lack of support from top department officials after she was recalled and later attacked by Trump. "It's deeply troubling and there are morale issues at the State Department," she said.






