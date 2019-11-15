Schiff: Trump's recent tweets are 'part of a broader and incriminating pattern of conduct'

ANALYSIS: The devastating day Trump's presidency came into sharp focus — in Congress, the White House and court WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's worlds collided in devastating fashion in Washington on Friday, exposing legal and political vulnerabilities that Democrats want to exploit as he works to survive impeachment and his 2020 re-election bid. All three branches of government demonstrated, in one day and in unmatchable high-profile fashion, the cost Trump and his loyalists have been willing to impose on the nation and its citizens — including members of his inner circle at times — in pursuit of political and personal aims. And ultimately, those costs are at the heart of the argument Democrats will make for ousting Trump, one way or the other. "The powers of the presidency are immense, but they are not absolute and they cannot be used for corrupt purpose," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on Friday. "The American people expect the president to use the authority they grant him in service of the nation, not to destroy others to advance his personal or political interests." Read the full analysis here. Share this -







Madeleine Albright: 'I have been inspired by' Kent, Taylor, Yovanovitch In an otherwise dark moment for our country, I have been inspired by the selfless service of George Kent, Bill Taylor, Marie Yovanovitch who this week refused to be intimidated and did their duty to defend the truth and uphold the constitution. I am truly #FSProud — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) November 15, 2019







Trump campaign's McEnany: 'This has been a complete waste of everyone's time' "As both Adam Schiff and Marie Yovanovitch acknowledged, ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, who can dismiss them at any time for any reason, or no reason at all," Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. "Yovanovitch has no personal knowledge of anything the Democrats are using in their bogus quest for impeachment. This has been a complete waste of everyone's time and a disservice to the taxpayers."







Trump asks Supreme Court to block House subpoena for his financial records WASHINGTON — Lawyers for President Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to put a hold on a subpoena from a House committee seeking eight years of his financial documents. The case may produce the first action by the justices on the growing number of legal battles over access to Donald Trump's financial secrets. A lower court order upholding the subpoena takes effect on Nov. 20. So unless the Supreme Court acts quickly, the president's accounting firm, Mazars, will be required to turn the material over. The Trump legal team told the justices in a court filing on Friday that if the lower court rulings are allowed to stand, any committee of Congress could subpoena any personal information it wants from a president. "Given the temptation to dig up dirt on political rivals, intrusive subpoenas into personal lives of presidents will become our new normal in times of divided government — no matter which party is in power," Trump's team said. Read the full story.






