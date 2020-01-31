Schumer calls vote against witnesses 'a grand tragedy' Schumer called the Senate's 51-49 vote against calling witnesses "a grand tragedy." "No witnesses, no documents in an impeachment trial is a perfidy. It is a grand tragedy. One of the worst tragedies that the Senate has overcome. America will remember this day, unfortunately, where the Senate did not live up to its responsibilities," Schumer said. "The Senate turned away from truth and went along with a sham trial," he added. "It's a tragedy on a very large scale." Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn, told MSNBC it "was a terrible, terrible vote for the country." Schumer: America will remember day Senate ‘turned away from truth’ Jan. 31, 2020 00:58 Share this -







Senators voting on Democratic amendments, final rules Senators are now voting on the four Democratic amendments to McConnell's organizing resolution. We expect these to all fail. After that, senators will take up the organizing resolution. Schumer amendment to subpoena Mulvaney, Bolton, Duffy, Blair and White House, OMB, DOD and State Department documents Schumer amendment to Subpoena John Bolton Schumer amendment to subpoena Bolton; provided further that there be one day for a deposition presided over by Chief Justice, and one day for live testimony before the Senate, both of must occur within 5 days of adoption of the underlying resolution Van Hollen amendment to require the Chief Justice to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, and to rule on any assertion of privilege







Senate to conduct final vote on Trump's fate next Wednesday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday Democrats rejected the majority's push for a vote on the articles of impeachment tonight and instead pushed for the trial to wrap up over the next several days after the chamber voted earlier against hearing witnesses, according to a spokesperson. "Sen. McConnell and Republicans wanted to rush through an acquittal vote tonight. But Democrats wanted votes on witnesses and documents, for the House Managers to be able to make closing arguments, ample time for every member to speak, and to prevent GOP from rushing this through," the Schumer spokesperson said. The new organizing resolution will include: Four votes, including debate, on Democratic amendments on Friday;

Closing arguments from both sides will convene on Monday at 11 a.m. with up to 4 hours equally divided;

Speeches from senators on the Senate floor Monday to Wednesday; and

The final vote will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a day after Trump delivers his the State of the Union in the House. Schumer said that Democrats will still oppose McConnell's resolution because it does not include witnesses and documents.







Here's what the next days of the impeachment trial may look like GOP Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Mike Braun of Indiana told NBC News that they expect the Senate trial to conclude on Wednesday, though nothing has been finalized. Tonight, on Friday, the Senate is slated to vote on a new organizing resolution to establish the following procedure: MONDAY: Senators arrive, potentially as early as 11 a.m., and then there will be closing arguments from both sides. TUESDAY: Senators will take to the Senate floor to gives speeches, which could take somewhere between 10 to 15 minutes for each lawmaker. WEDNESDAY: The floor speeches continue and then there will be a vote on the articles of impeachment. The Senate impeachment trial will likely not be in session on the weekend.







Senate vote on calling witnesses fails, ushering in trial endgame The Senate voted not to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Friday afternoon, ushering in the final phase of the proceedings, with an all-but-assured vote to acquit Trump possibly coming as late as Wednesday. The vote was 49 to 51. Democrats sought testimony from ex-national security adviser John Bolton on Trump's alleged conditioning of Ukraine aid on investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden. But they failed to get a majority to back their efforts after Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, two key Republican swing votes, announced that they would not back the move. Read the story. Senate vote to call witnesses for impeachment trial fails Jan. 31, 2020 00:21







Sanders reacts to witness vote: 'A sad day in American history' By a vote of 51 to 49, the Senate refused to subpoena witnesses in this impeachment trial.



I've never heard of a trial where you don't have witnesses.



This is a sad day in American history. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 31, 2020 Share this -







Witness vote NOW Senators are now voting on whether to hear witnesses.







Parnas names top Trump officials in letter to McConnell on potential testimony The attorney for indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sent a letter Friday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with a laundry list of alleged evidence he would testify to if allowed to appear as a witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The letter, sent by Parnas's attorney Joseph Bondy and obtained by NBC News, represents a last-ditch attempt by Parnas to make known the value of the information he feels he could provide as he continues to push to be a witness. It comes as the Senate appears all but certain to vote Friday to reject hearing witnesses before voting to acquit the president, likely next week. Read the full story.






