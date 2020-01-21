Schumer introduces amendment to subpoena State Dept. records Schumer introduced his second amendment, to subpoena State Department documents related to the charges against the president. They are reading the text of the amendment now. Why it’s important: The State Department is in possession of highly relevant records and communications involving officials in the Office of the Secretary as well as officials covering Ukraine who have direct knowledge of the key events in question. These records were requested as part of the House impeachment inquiry, but the Trump administration refused to produce these and other key documents. More information about why these specific State Department documents are so important can be found in Schumer’s Dec. 23 letter to his colleagues. After hearing debate, McConnell will make a motion to table the amendment, which is expected to pass. Still TBD how many amendments we will see today. Share this -







Trump's allies in the House take in Senate debate As Schiff spoke on the floor, Trump's House allies Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., watched from the back row on the Republican side of the chamber. Gohmert occasionally whispered something to the others that he appeared to find entertaining, while they sat silently. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., appeared to nod off during the presentation. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., seemed among the least impressed of the senators about the arguments being presented. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, passed a handwritten note to McConnell's aide in the front row. Upon the Senate's vote to block the Democrats' amendment calling for White House documents, Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., chatted at the back of the chamber. Murphy initially addressed Romney, who listened intently, before the two exchanged their thoughts, smiling.







Two impeachment managers make history Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Tuesday became the first female manager of a presidential impeachment. And just a few moments ago, Rep. Val Demings became the first African American to serve in the role. Cheryl Mills was the first woman, and first African American to speak on the Senate floor during an impeachment trial. She was on Clinton's defense team.







Schiff argues House is ready to present case — if Senate will allow witnesses Trump's lawyer claimed the House isn't ready to present our case.



We’re ready.



The House calls John Bolton to testify. The House calls Mick Mulvaney.



We’re ready to present our case, ready to call witnesses, ready to see the documents.



The question: Will the Senate let us? pic.twitter.com/MD5d1bqsxU — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 21, 2020 Share this -







Senate kills first Schumer amendment on party lines The Senate voted on party lines to kill the first Schumer amendment, which would have subpoenaed the White House for documents related to Ukraine. "In keeping with the model used in President Clinton's trial, prior to hearing the case and the answers to Senators' questions, I will vote to table any attempts by either side to subpoena documents or witnesses before that stage in the trial," Collins said in a statement.







GOP senators take notes. McConnell appears to take a nap. During Lofgren's presentation, McConnell appeared to nod off in the front row. Gardner, Romney and Lee all took a great deal of notes. Collins did so sporadically. Republicans Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Ben Sasse of Nebraska were passing notes between them and appeared to be laughing in the back of the chamber.







Ex-GOP rep. calls for allowing docs, witnesses It's not the role of the House to do the Senate's job. Under our Constitution, "[t]he Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments." That means introducing documents, presenting evidence, and calling witnesses. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 21, 2020 Each side must be able to call any witness relevant to the case. Each side must be able to present any evidence relevant to the case. The focus must be on a fair trial, not the political fortunes of the president, Republicans, or Democrats. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 21, 2020







Dershowitz says he was wrong during Clinton trial to say impeachment doesn't require 'technical' crime Dershowitz on Tuesday said he was retracting comments he made in 1998 about then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment. In an interview with CNN's Larry King that year, Dershowitz said impeachment "certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty. You don't need a technical crime." (1 of 3)To the extent there are inconsistencies between my current position and what I said 22 years ago, I am correct today. During the Clinton impeachment, the issue was not whether a technical crime was required, because he was charged with perjury. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 21, 2020 (2of 3

Therefore, I didn't research the issue; I relied on the academic consensus that a crime was not required. In Trump impeachment, on the other hand, that is the critical issue, because abuse of power and obstruction of congress are neither crimes nor criminal- like behavior. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 21, 2020 (3 of 3)So I have now thoroughly researched the issue and concluded that although a technical crime with all the elements may not be required, criminal like behavior akin to treason and bribery is required. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 21, 2020






