Schumer, McConnell Respond to Shooting on Senate Floor

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., added his name to a growing list of Democratic lawmakers calling on Congress to pass stronger gun control laws.

“As much as we might hope to we cannot banish evil from the earth, Congress can't do that, the president can't do that,” he said from the Senate floor. “What Congress can do, what Congress must do, is pass laws to keep our citizens safe.”

“And that starts with guns, especially laws that help prevent guns, especially the most dangerous guns from falling into the wrong hands,” Schumer continued.

His impassioned remarks followed a more subdued statement from his counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who also spoke from the chamber floor but did not reference guns.

“The news we awoke to this morning was heartbreaking. What happened in Las Vegas was shocking, it’s tragic, and for those affected, and their families, it’s devastating,” McConnell said.

“I hope they will see that our country is standing by their side today,” he added.