Schumer, Pelosi demand Bolton, other witnesses be allowed to testify Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on Republican senators to back his request for witness testimony and Trump administration documents after former national security adviser John Bolton announced he would be willing to testify in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. "It is now up to four Senate Republicans to support bringing in Mr. Bolton, and the other three witnesses, as well as the key documents we have requested to ensure all the evidence is presented at the onset of a Senate trial," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "Given that Mr. Bolton's lawyers have stated he has new relevant information to share, if any Senate Republican opposes issuing subpoenas to the four witnesses and documents we have requested they would make absolutely clear they are participating in a cover-up." Bolton, who according to witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry expressed concerns about the administration's dealings with Ukraine, announced in a statement earlier Monday that he would be willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed. After Bolton's statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, both Democrats from California, also called for allowing the witnesses to testify in the Senate trial. The President & Sen. McConnell have run out of excuses. They must allow key witnesses to testify, and produce the documents Trump has blocked, so Americans can see the facts for themselves.



The Senate cannot be complicit in the President's cover-up. #DefendOurDemocracy https://t.co/TQLJsfn0f5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2020 Bolton is an important witness to misconduct involving Ukraine that he called a "drug deal."



Bolton refused to testify in the House, following Trump’s orders.



Now he is willing to come forward. The Senate must allow testimony from him, Mulvaney and others. The coverup must end. https://t.co/3JCaw8W3y3 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 6, 2020 Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has rejected Democratic calls for witnesses, including Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Mulvaney's senior adviser and a top White House budget office official. McConnell said last month that the Senate "is meant to act as judge and jury to hear a trial, not to re-run the entire fact-finding investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it."







GOP senators introduce resolution to dismiss impeachment Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Monday introduced a resolution to update Senate rules to allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment for lack of prosecution. "If Speaker Pelosi is afraid to try her case, the articles should be dismissed for failure to prosecute and Congress should get back to doing the people's business," Hawley said. Ten other Republican senators, including Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, co-sponsored the measure.







Trump administration downplays Bolton's willingness to testify A Trump administration official reacted to news that John Bolton is willing to testify, telling NBC News that, "The idea that we can re-investigate everything all the time makes a mockery of the process." This administration official tried to downplay concerns about Bolton testifying telling NBC News: "Bolton could say he disagrees with the president, but that's not an impeachable offense." A White House official also told NBC News that, "It was the House's job to develop evidence. Bolton's statement doesn't change the Senate's role in ruling on the evidence provide[d] by the House."







Rep. Khanna: Trump Iran actions could be 'another impeachable offense' Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, spoke to MSNBC on Monday and discussed the war powers resolution that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she would introduce to the House days amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Khanna described the Trump administration's strike last week on Gen. Qasem Soleimani as "unconstitutional," and said Congress needs to "reassert" its role by passing the resolution. He expressed confidence that the vote to pass the resolution would be bipartisan. Khanna said the president would violate the Constitution if he disregards the resolution should it be passed, adding that doing so would be "frankly another impeachable offense." Khanna said that adding that offense to the articles of impeachment is an option that is "definitely on the table." "It should be scary to people what this president is doing," Khanna said. "No regard for the decision-making process, no consultation with Congress. This is exactly what the framers intended the impeachment power to be used for." When asked about Trump's tweet that he would use Twitter to notify Congress of his courses of action, Khanna said "it's not just that he has to notify Congress. He has to get Congress' approval." Rep. Khanna: Article of impeachment 'on the table' after Iran strike 04:28







Bolton willing to testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser John Bolton says he is now willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed. In a statement obtained by NBC News, Bolton writes, "I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify." Bolton had a front-row seat to the White House's pressure campaign against Ukraine to investigate the son of Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, including the decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine. He served as Trump's national security adviser for more than a year, until his departure in September just a couple of weeks before the Ukraine pressure effort became public. Bolton has previously said he would not testify before the House Intelligence Committee during its impeachment investigation unless he was subpoenaed and a judge ordered him to defy the White House by appearing before Congress. Read more here.







Trump: Impeachment 'is a con game by the Dems to help with the election' Congress & the President should not be wasting their time and energy on a continuation of the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax when we have so many important matters pending. 196 to ZERO was the Republican House vote, & we got 3 Dems. This was not what the Founders had in mind! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020 The Impeachment Hoax, just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which started even before I won the Election, must end quickly. Read the Transcripts, see the Ukrainian President's strong statement, NO PRESSURE - get this done. It is a con game by the Dems to help with the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020 "The reason they are not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they are so weak and so pathetic." @LindseyGrahamSC @MariaBartiromo The great Scam continues. To be spending time on this political Hoax at this moment in our history, when I am so busy, is sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020







Graham threatens to 'take matters in our own hands' if Pelosi doesn't send impeachment articles Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that if the House doesn't submit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate this week, he will seek to change the impeachment rules so the Senate can proceed to a trial without them. Speaking on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Graham said: "If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules." "Deem them to be delivered to the Senate," he continued, adding, "My goal is to start this trial in the next coming days, not let [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi take over the Senate." Read the full story.






