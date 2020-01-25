Schumer: Trump's defense team made case for more witnesses, documents

Pompeo steps up attacks on NPR reporter, but doesn't deny her account Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday attacked an NPR correspondent who reported that he berated and cursed at her following questioning over Ukraine, claiming “she lied to me” and describing her actions as “shameful.” “NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me, twice. First, last month, in setting up our interview and, then again yesterday, in agreeing to have our post-interview conversation off the record,” Pompeo said in a statement. “It is shameful that this reporter chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency.” Pompeo did not challenge the details of Kelly's claims about his statements or demeanor during their conversation. Read the full story. Share this -







5 takeaways from Saturday's defense arguments President Donald Trump's legal team began their defense of the president in Trump-ian fashion on Saturday, charging Democrats were the ones who are trying to interfere in the 2020 election and accusing lead House manager Adam Schiff of being dishonest. Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow also gave an astonishing explanation for why his client turned to outsiders for his dealings with Ukraine — he doesn't trust his own officials. Here are five takeaways from Saturday's abbreviated opening arguments in the president's Senate trial, which will continue on Monday.







Trump responds a 'fair minded person' watching defense would see 'how unfairly' he's been treated Any fair minded person watching the Senate trial today would be able to see how unfairly I have been treated and that this is indeed the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax that EVERYBODY, including the Democrats, truly knows it is. This should never be allowed to happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020







Romney says he's 'likely' to vote for witnesses Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, indicated Saturday that he is "likely" to vote to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial, but would not commit to doing so just yet. "I think it's very likely I'll be in favor of witnesses but I haven't made a decision finally yet and I won't until" arguments on both sides are done, Romney told reporters after the first day of Trump's defense, according to CNN. Romney's office confirmed his comments to NBC News. Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them in order to try and call additional witnesses and admit documents House impeachment managers have said are necessary to reveal the full truth of Trump's Ukraine dealings. Other Republican targets for Democrats hopeful of hearing additional testimony include Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, among others. Romney: 'I think it's very likely I'll be in favor of witnesses' Jan. 25, 2020 04:21







Democratic House managers respond to first day of Trump's defense arguments House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Saturday after the White House defense team made their arguments that the "most striking" thing to him about their presentation was that they didn't "contest the basic architecture of the scheme." "I think they acknowledge this by not even contesting this. The facts are overwhelming," Schiff told reporters at a press conference. "The president invited Ukraine to get involved in our election to help him cheat against Joe Biden." Schiff said the defense team claimed that the detailed summary of the Trump-Zelenskiy phone call on July 25 made no explicit reference to a quid pro quo or bribery. "That's not what you would generally see in a shakedown," he said, explaining that the people involved wouldn't explicitly say it during such a conversation. Schiff said that the day after that call, Trump asked Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, if Ukraine was going to do the investigations. Reacting to the defense team's point that Zelenskiy hasn't said in his public remarks that he felt pressure to engage in a quid pro quo, Schiff said, "as if a country wholly dependent on us is going to admit to being shaken down." Schiff said the defense team also claimed that Ukrainians didn't know that the U.S. military aid was being withheld. "That's just not true," Schiff said, adding that they found out about the freeze before even members of Congress. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said during the press conference that the idea that House Democrats, according to the defense team, didn't call certain witnesses also isn't true. "Remember the president gave a blanket order to everyone not to testify," he said. "Why haven't they testified? Because the president told them not to testify." Responding to the GOP argument that removing a president would overturn the election, Nadler said it's "nonsense" because impeachment's purpose is to "deal with dangerous presidents who cheat." Schiff added toward the end of the news conference when asked about the whistleblower, "I don't even know who the whistleblower is."






