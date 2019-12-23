Schumer: 'Witnesses and documents are the main argument here' Schumer held a press conference on Monday in his New York office discussing the need for witnesses and specific documents in the impeachment trial, particularly in light of new emails released from OMB official Michael Duffey. "If everything was on the up and up, if the call was perfect as Trump said, why does one of his top aides who's a political appointee say let's keep it hush-hush?" he said. "The new emails from Mr. Duffey and the Trump administration show why it's so important for the White House to produce the documents we have requested. They will shed light on who ordered the aid cut, and why they ordered it. If there was ever an argument that we need Mr. Duffey and others to come testify under oath, and an argument that we need documents related to what was revealed by Mr. Duffey's actions this is it. " On negotiations with McConnell, Schumer said, “Look, the witnesses and documents are the main argument here. We must decide them and hopefully we can decide them in a bipartisan way before going forward with a trial.” Schumer also says he will “at the very minimum require votes from all the Senators for each of the witnesses and about each of these sets of documents.” Share this -







Graham: Senate GOP 'should take matters into our own hands' if Pelosi doesn't act soon If she refuses, Senate Republicans should take matters into our own hands. We are in charge of the Senate — not Pelosi or Schumer.



Speaker Pelosi's actions are an affront to the Constitution, the Senate, and denies President @realDonaldTrump his day in court. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2019







Impeachment 2? House lawyers say more charges possible Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee floated the possibility that the panel could take up additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to a document filed to a federal appeals court on Monday. Urging the court to compel former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify, the committee's lawyers said that McGahn's testimony could lead to more revelations about the president's behavior. "If McGahn's testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment," the lawyers said. Read the full story.







Giuliani says he's 'more of a Jew' than Holocaust survivor George Soros Rudy Giuliani says he's "more of a Jew" than liberal billionaire George Soros, who survived the Nazi occupation of Hungary as a teen. In a remarkable interview with New York magazine, President Donald Trump's lawyer painted the Jewish Soros — a frequent target of conspiracy theories about Jews controlling the world — as a puppet master who has secretly been pulling the strings in Ukraine. "Don't tell me I'm anti-Semitic if I oppose him," Giuliani said. "Soros is hardly a Jew. I'm more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn't go to church, he doesn't go to religion — synagogue. He doesn't belong to a synagogue, he doesn't support Israel, he's an enemy of Israel. He's elected eight anarchist DAs in the United States. He's a horrible human being." He said former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — who testified in the impeachment inquiry that she'd been smeared and forced out of her job by Giuliani — was "controlled" by Soros. "He put all four ambassadors there. And he's employing the FBI agents," Giuliani told the magazine. Read the full story.







Kennedy on impeachment: 'Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue' Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared on Fox Business on Monday and discussed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. When asked about his constituents' opinion of the process, Kennedy said his constituents do not have a high opinion of Congress and often ask if members of Congress "suffer from mental illness." He called Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate "odd," adding that it "looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue." Kennedy said the impeachment process in the House was "rigged" and "as fixed as a carnival ring toss" because Trump was not able to call witnesses or offer evidence. At the end of the interview, Kennedy expressed optimism that senators would give Trump a fair trial.







McConnell on Pelosi withholding articles: 'I'm not anxious to have this trial' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that he doesn't mind if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delays sending his chamber the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for a little longer and added that he wants a trial to proceed similarly to that of President Bill Clinton. "She's apparently trying to tell us how to run the trial," McConnell told Fox News when asked about Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles from his chamber for the time being. "I'm not anxious to have this trial, so [if] she wants all of the papers, go right ahead." The Senate trial cannot begin until the speaker sends the two articles. After the House adopted the articles last week, Pelosi decided not to transmit them to the Senate in a bid to ensure that the proceedings would be impartial. McConnell added that he is advocating that the Senate trial be handled the same way that Clinton's was 20 years ago. "You listen to the opening arguments, you have a written question period, and at that point in the Clinton trial, we had a decision about which witnesses to call, and as you can imagine, that was a pretty partisan exercise," McConnell said. "But we didn't let the partisan part of it keep us from getting started. So all I'm doing is saying what was good enough for President Clinton is good enough for President Trump.







Trump blasts Pelosi for 'crying for fairness' in Senate trial President Donald Trump on Monday decried House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call for "fairness" in a Senate trial as both chambers of Congress remain at a stalemate over the next steps in his impeachment. "Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so," Trump tweeted. "She lost Congress once, she will do it again!" Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019 Trump tweeted shortly after Pelosi, D-Calif., posted that the House "cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct." "President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process," she twed. "What is his excuse now?" Read the full story.






